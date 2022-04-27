Wedding planning secrets that the mother of the bride should know

Few things in life are as important for a mum as her little girl’s marriage to her soulmate. Even though it is your baby girl’s wedding and you wish to be involved in every facet of the planning, you must limit your involvement to ensure that the planning phase isn’t too hectic for you. Nevertheless, if you covet perfection in wedding planning, then take a look at some tips that can make your daughter’s big day a dream come true without ruffling any feathers.

Don’t shy away from standing your ground

As a parent, you probably want to give your child their dream wedding, but it is alright to stick to budget constraints and have an open discussion about it. For instance, if you are unable to book that celebrity wedding singer, then let your planner know that you can't afford it. If you would like a more intimate venue due to budget concerns or even opt out of the water bar, just stand your ground. The bride will understand that you are doing your best, so you needn’t feel pressured to over exceed your budget.

Choose only specific tasks you have an interest in

Choose specific tasks that you have a vested interest in. The main reason being that taking on too much would mean that you are soon overwhelmed by all that you must do before the big day. Things can also get messy for the bride and groom if you are over-involved as a parent, so let their style sing through the wedding décor while you choose things you feel passionately about.

Focus on clear conversations and good communication

You are likely liaising with many vendors from the florists to decorators and caterers. So, you need to ensure that your communication is direct and brief so as not to confuse the vendors about what your final vision for the wedding really is. Instead of several emails and video calls, insist on a short meeting to finalize everything.

Make sure you cc the bride and groom in every email correspondence, so that they are in the loop! This also keeps misunderstandings away and stress levels low ahead of the wedding!

