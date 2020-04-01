Wedding postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic? Follow these tips if you are planning a monsoon marriage

If your wedding has been postponed for monsoon season due to the lockdown situation then you need to be cautious about certain things for your D-Day. Check them out to have a smooth and memorable monsoon wedding function.

Don’t get upset if you had to cancel your wedding occasion due to the lockdown for Coronavirus outbreak. You may plan your wedding during monsoon season. Often monsoon is underestimated for having a wedding occasion due to the constant rain. But a wedding occasion can be well managed during the monsoon season as well. You just need to plan accordingly to keep certain things in mind. For example, you need to choose a venue perfect for the monsoon season, if you have chosen an outdoor venue, then you need to do the right décor for it. There are certain other things also which you need to take care of to have a wedding during the monsoon season. Check out the tips.

Check out the tips of having a wedding occasion during the monsoon season.

Consider indoor venue

It’s better to opt for an indoor venue for the wedding during the monsoon season. Decorate the entire place properly with flowers and lights so that it doesn’t look dull.

Outdoor venue with right décor

If you are not willing to book an indoor venue then you have to do a lot of work for your outdoor venue. Since it’s monsoon season, so chances are high for the decorations to get ruined by the rain. So, make sure your decoration is well protected while it rains.

Get trendy

Do some research to find out the best trendy decoration for your wedding. Even if it’s offbeat, you can go for it to create an innovative look for the décor. Using parasols is quite in trend right now for monsoon wedding.

Include useful things around you

Since it’s a monsoon wedding, you need to keep some useful things around you for extreme cases. For example, keep some umbrellas around you on a table or on chairs.

Entry under the umbrella

This will look stunning when the bride and groom will enter together under an umbrella. This will suit the season and give the occasion a monsoon vibe.

