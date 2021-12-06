This wedding season gift the new couple these items

Shaadi season is here folks! From your chacha ji’s son’s wedding to maasi’s daughter’s pheras, you know it’s going to be a task when it comes to shopping for the bride and groom. Worry not, we’ve got your back. We’ve specially curated a list keeping in mind the essence of a marital union which will surely make any new couple happy. From wine glasses to perfumes and a personalised wall fixture; our list is bound to help you make the best decision. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Miniature Pair Eau de Parfum

This set of two 25ml fragrances, ‘Verge’ for men and ‘Sheer’ for women is a unique offering that presents itself as the perfect gifting option for that perfect couple. Verge paints a picture of a classy outdoorsy day whereas Sheer paints a picture of a glamorous Sunday brunch. Get this now!

PRICE: ₹ 1795

BUY NOW

2. Customized Wedding Gift with LED Lamp

This art deco board is stylized in a golden oak exterior with yellow LED lights complementing the same. You can customize it with the names of the groom and bride which makes it the perfect gift for any couple on their wedding.

PRICE: ₹ 899

BUY NOW

3. Coffee Mugs with Mr. & Mrs.

A classic Mr. and Mrs. cup; can it get any cuter than this? These coffee mugs are handmade and the marble pattern on each cup is unique. With the gold trim accent at the top and gold handle, the ceramic mugs are very elegant and sure to catch eyes and get praised.

PRICE: ₹ 999

BUY NOW

4. Customized Photo Printed Musical Plaque

This Spotify plaque can be an excellent wedding or anniversary gift for a couple. It can be customised to showcase any song along with the picture of the to-be married couple. The printing quality is commendable to say the least, which makes it an ideal gift for the love birds.

PRICE: ₹ 389

BUY NOW

5. Wine Glasses with Luxury Velvet Box

This set of two luxurious wine glasses is perfect for any occasion to celebrate the union of two beautiful souls. They are crafted in regal looking brass with intricate carving bound to provide a rich feel. Now say Tchin Tchin in style and raise a toast with these lovely glasses.

PRICE: ₹ 1370

BUY NOW

6. Resin Couple Miniature

Gift the beautiful couple this figurine to express your love for their union. The hand in hand figurine expresses the power of their bond which is strong and forever. It is a physical embodiment of love, faith, and trust assured to beautify any living space. Get this now!

PRICE: ₹ 429

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Must have workout wear for women to sweat it out in style