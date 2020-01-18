THIS wedding season here are the questions you NEED to ask your makeup artist before you book them

Bridal makeup is one of the most important aspect of any wedding, since it can make or break the look. So dear bride-to-be, here are some questions that you should ask your make up artists before finalising them.

When it comes to the wedding, there are several things that the bride needs to take care of. Right from the outfits, to the jewellery, a bride has to go through a vivid variety of options to finalise her dream look. Apart from the outfit and accessories, another thing that plays an important role in makeup. Makeup can surely make or break the look. Bridal makeup is different from the regular makeup; hence, the bride is always extra careful before finalising a makeup artist.

If you are planning to book your makeup artist soon, then here are some questions that you must keep in mind before finalising one. These questions will help you to choose the best artists, who will help you like a dream on your wedding. Before asking the questions, it’s always important to schedule a meeting with her before you commit.

Do you give a trial?

Ideally, makeup artists give a trial, so that you get an idea about your look; however, it's always better to ask in advance. Try different styles and products to see what works before committing. Ask them about their trial rates and negotiate.

Products you use:

This is the most important thing that you need to know. Always find out what brand of product they will be using. If there are things that you don't like or approve of, you can clear it before the D-day. It is another reason why a trial is a great idea.

Ask them if they want to see some looks you like:

You may have done your research and now is the time to show them the references you have. It will help the MUA understand better the kind of looks and make-up styles that suit your aesthetics.

Look suggestions:

Apart from the references you have in mind, it’s also important to know from the expert what look will suit you the best according to your face type and outfit.

Can I have a look at your portfolio?

Always ask this and don't go by word of mouth or reviews. Your opinion matters and for that, you need to flip through the portfolio and know the kind of make-up artist usually does. If it doesn't meet your requirements, you can always find another artist.

Credits :PINKVILLA

