Wedding Shopping: 7 Tips for making the most while shopping from Chandni Chowk

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

No one really prepares you for wedding shopping and when you have to shop from Chandni chowk, it's even more difficult. Not knowing things can make it very difficult to have a smooth shopping experience when you hit this market. This is why you need to prep yourself beforehand to slay your shopping experience and the best things.

Shaadi shopping is always very stressful for every bride. From picking her heavy bridal outfit to getting the best possible footwear for her trousseau can be very difficult. The biggest problem is that sometimes you just don't know where to shop from when you live in a country like ours, where there are a variety of rich fabrics, embroidery and work to pick from. But if you live in the capital of our nation then you've probably heard it a lot about the best bridal shopping destination in Delhi, Chandni Chowk.

Chandni Chowk is a market full of lehengas, jewellery and accessories shops. You can easily get the best lehengas at very affordable rates from this market. This market is light on your pocket and probably the only place where you can get value for money but it's also a tricky place to shop from. Considering how stressful wedding shopping is, this market can make things worse for you if you don't know how to handle things right. It's usually very crowded and full of lehenga stores which can make it very confusing to pick the right pieces from the right stores.

Here are some things that you should know when shopping from Chandni Chowk.

1. Remember that this market is always very crowded, more so now because of all the construction work going on. It's best if you simply brace yourself for all of it and carry a small bag and take care of your belongings while browsing this market. Avoid wearing any expensive jewellery while you're there.

2. You will find many agents standing in the streets promoting the shops and asking you to check them out but remember that these agents will only take you to the shops from where they get a commission and you may end up in a shop where you won't get value for money. Don't waste your time with these agents.

3. Due to the crowd and traffic in this area, it might be very difficult to find a parking spot, it's best if you travel by public transport or cabs when you're heading to Chandni chowk.

4. Explore all the shops in the area before you make a decision because you will find numerous shops selling similar pieces at different rates. Take your time to explore before you pick a piece.

5. All the shops do customisations so, if you like a piece and want to get the colour, work or the design changed don't worry about because it can be done. You can also ask the shopkeeper to design a lehenga as per your taste and show them a picture and get whatever design you want at an affordable price.

6. Be smart when shopping for your bridal lehenga and avoid asking the shopkeeper for a bridal lehenga. Ask for heavy work or embroidered lehenga because if the shopkeeper knows that you're the bride looking for a bridal lehenga, he may quote a higher price.

7. Remember that you can always bargain in this market. You do not need to buy a lehenga at the same price quoted by the salesman or the shopkeeper because no matter how cheap you think it is, you can get a better price. All you need to do it, bargain like there's no tomorrow.

Read More