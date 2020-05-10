Wedding Skincare: 5 Treatments every bride to be should avoid during the wedding week

Wedding skincare includes many different things to pamper our skin so that we can get the ultimate glow and shine on our D-Day. But Some treatments need to be avoided strictly during the wedding week. Find out them right below.

The wedding is indeed the most important day in every woman’s life. And we won’t compromise with the day at any cost. From head-to-toe, every part of the D-Day has to be perfect. And the bride’s look is one of the most essential parts of this occasion. We will try to give our best to look gorgeous and stunning on that special day. And this, of course, needs lots of treatments to prepare our skin for the big day.

But is it safe enough to opt for all types of treatments during the wedding week? Well, we often make this mistake by doing special facial treatments on the last moment to get the finest glow on the face. But this concept might be quite confusing. During the last week of the wedding, you need to give ample rest to your skin to boost the inner glow. These are the treatments every bride-to-be avoid on the during the wedding week to keep their skin safe.

Skincare treatments every would-be bride should avoid during the last week of the wedding.

Facial peels

Facial peels are essentials for brides but not at the last moment. Because they have some after-effects on the skin, which are usually increased due to the stress associated with day BIG day. So, they may cause eruptions on your skin. But during the wedding week, you can opt for a de-stressing massage.

Normal facials

Facial includes deep massage, blackhead and whitehead extraction, exfoliation etc which make your skin swell for the next 24 to 48 hours. So, do this in advance but not on the last week of the grand occasion.

Waxing

Of course, we all want our skin to be smooth and hair-free, but this doesn’t mean it should be done on the last moment. Often it causes rashes or patches on the skin which will totally ruin our day. Do it before the last week of the wedding.

Botox or fillers

Getting these on the last week can be dicey. Because they may cause chemical reactions to your skin if not suited on it. So, it’s better if you can avoid these treatments.

Face clean-up

Lat minute deep face clean-up for extra glow is not advisable. Because the scrub and mask used for the clean-up will extract all the natural oil of your face making it excessively dry and susceptible to rashes. Just stick to your normal skincare regime.

It’s always recommended to opt for any skincare treatment at least two weeks before the wedding day. And for facials and massage, you should do them once in a month before 3 or 6 months before the occasion. Last-minute tactics won’t do any magic to make your skin look shiny. It needs time to get that flawless skin.

