71 Wedding Slow Dance Songs That Will Sweep You Off Your Feet

Wedding slow dance songs are a crucial component of every wedding ceremony. As soon as the newlyweds take to the dance floor for their first dance, the crowd is enthralled by the enchanting and emotional slow music that sets the tone for the night's festivities.

From soulful love ballads to nostalgic classic tunes, slow-dance songs have a way of making us fall in love with love. These timeless songs capture the emotions and deep feelings of love between two individuals who have decided to take on life together.

If you are struggling to select the perfect slow dance song for your wedding reception, don't worry. We've put together a list of some of the most beautiful and meaningful wedding slow dance songs to make your selection a little easier. These songs will help set the perfect atmosphere for your special moment, making it a night you and your partner will never forget.

How to Slow Dance to a Wedding Song?

Slow dancing to a wedding song is one of the most romantic moments you'll experience on the dance floor. It's a dance that requires grace, poise, and the ability to move as one with your partner. Here are a few tips to help you master the art of slow dancing to a wedding song:

1. Embrace the Moment:

As you step onto the dance floor, remember that this moment is about you and your partner. Let go of all the worries and distractions, and focus on the love and joy that brought you both together. Relax, breathe, and savor every second of this special dance.

2. Get Comfortable:

Make sure you're wearing comfortable shoes that allow you to move easily. Choose clothing that is comfortable and easy to dance in. Take a few moments to adjust your dress, shoes, or accessories, so you can move with ease.

3. Take the Lead:

If you're the one leading the dance, place your right hand on your partner's lower back and your left hand in your partner's hand. Take a few steps forward, and then gently pull your partner towards you as you both sway to the music.

4. Follow Your Partner's Lead:

If you're following your partner, place your left hand on your partner's shoulder and your right hand in your partner's hand. Allow your partner to guide you across the dance floor. Keep your eyes locked onto your partner's, and move in harmony with each other.

5. Mind Your Distance:

Make sure you keep a comfortable distance from other couples on the dance floor. This will give you more space to move, and it will also prevent you from bumping into other dancers.

Remember, slow dancing to a wedding song is all about the connection between you and your partner. Don't worry too much about your steps; instead, focus on the emotions you feel as you move to the rhythm of the music. And most importantly, enjoy this magical moment with the person you love!

71 Best Wedding Slow Dance Songs to Set the Perfect Romantic Mood

Whether you're the bride and groom looking to set the mood on the dance floor or a guest hoping to steal a slow dance with your partner, choosing the right song is crucial. With that in mind, here are some of the best slow-dance wedding songs that will make you feel like you're dancing on clouds:

1. “Can't Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley

This timeless love song is a classic choice for a wedding slow dance and has been a go-to pick for couples around the world for decades. The way Elvis' rich and smooth voice croons about falling head over heels in love is enough to make any heart skip a beat. Whether you're in the arms of your forever partner or simply swaying to the beat, “Can't Help Falling in Love” is the perfect song to set the tone for a truly magical moment.

2. “Coming Home” by Leon Bridges

For those looking to blend the timeless classics with modern hits, this Motown-infused, slow-burning tune will definitely do the trick. While Leon Bridges's original recording is a work of art in itself, there's no denying that a live performance by a skilled jazz band would elevate the entire experience to a whole new level, like a cherry on top of an already delicious cake.

3. “Can't Take My Eyes Off of You” by Lauryn Hill

If you're looking for the ultimate song to light up your first dance with that special someone, Hill's version of "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" is a dream come true. With a soulful and seductive beat, this rendition delivers a hip and laid-back groove that'll sweep you both off your feet and make the world fall away. Its sensuous appeal is truly undeniable, making it the perfect tune to bring your love story to life on the dance floor.

4. “By Your Side” by Sade

With her unique tranquility, Sade invites you to embrace your love wholeheartedly in the midst of your wedding guests, soothing any apprehensions that may have arisen. Undeniably, her song continues to be one of the most exceptional slow dance ballads of our time.

5. "At Last" by Etta James

Undoubtedly, "At Last" holds a prestigious title as one of the most recognizable melodies for a first dance. Its opening notes possess a spellbinding quality that will captivate all in attendance during a gentle sway on the dance floor.

While Beyoncé's version of this song was commendable, the original remains a timeless classic that withstands the test of time.

6. "The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra, undoubtedly one of the most iconic singers of the 20th century, struck a chord with listeners yet again with his timeless hit, "The Way You Look Tonight". It's one of those melodies that make you want to lose yourself in the moment and relish in the magical lyrics that resonate with every couple. So as you revel in the glances and affection with your significant other, allow yourself to be serenaded by Sinatra's mellifluous voice and the swoon-worthy words that will set your heart aflutter.

7. "Your Song" by Elton John

A masterpiece that stands the test of time, emanating sincerity and simplicity in the most exceptional way possible. However, for a modernized twist, Ellie Goulding's minimalistic take would do just the trick.

8. "Something" by The Beatles

Considered by many to be The Beatles' most magnificent love ballad, "Something" was penned by George Harrison. Interestingly enough, his wife Pattie Boyd, played a critical role in inspiring his musical creations. She was, in essence, something special — a source of inspiration for many songs throughout their relationship. It's noteworthy to mention that Boyd had a similar effect on Eric Clapton's music when they married years later.

9. "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton

Few tunes compare to Clapton's masterpiece, "Wonderful Tonight." Its alluring melody is an ideal choice for a touching father-daughter dance and is also a top pick for any romantic slow dance song.

10. "Better Together" by Jack Johnson

The melodious blend of harmonica tunes and gentle hums in “Better Together” creates a seamless, simplistic love ballad, aptly suited for an idyllic beach wedding. The tune embodies an understated but fervent expression of genuine affection, capturing the essence of an intimate, adoring relationship.

11. "To Know Him Is to Love Him" by Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse's lyrics often centered on toxic love, yet her musical repertoire includes tunes that attest to her unwavering belief in love's transformative power.

Among her personal picks is a ballad that dates back to the '50s. With soulful simplicity, she breathes new life into "To Know Him Is to Love Him," the song that bears the signature of the famed Phil Spector.

12. "Endless Love" by Lionel Richie And Diana Ross

Envelop yourself in a wistful romance with the velvety tones of Diana Ross and Lionel Richie. This passionate love anthem is the perfect score to usher in a couple for a slow dance. Its undeniable charm is bound to ignite a spark in any heart, making it a must-have addition to your playlist.

13. "Love You for a Long Time" by Maggie Rogers

As soon as the opening chords hit, you can tell that this track was made for those lovebirds who want to experience a blend of upbeat country vibes with pop sensibilities. The words resonate with unwavering commitment and a passion that endures even when everything else falls apart. It's the ultimate song to slow dance to at your wedding — slow, sweet, and sure to bring tears to your eyes.

14. "Stuck On You" by Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie's ballad classic "Stuck On You" from the '80s is a timeless masterpiece that is cherished by many. Despite its age, this gem continues to shine bright, providing the perfect soundtrack for an intimate, slow dance with your significant other.

15. "All My Tomorrows" by Frank Sinatra

When you want to sway with your loved one in an embrace so close that you can hear each other's heartbeats, Frank Sinatra's “All My Tomorrows” is the melody you need. As soon as the piano keys start playing, it takes you on a romantic journey where every tomorrow is brighter than the day before.

16. "Just the Way You Are" by Billy Joel

When it comes to weddings, few songs elicit the kind of sentimental slow dance moments as Billy Joel's timeless hit, "Just the Way You Are". Harkening back to the disco-era vibes of the 70s, this tune boasts an earnest and uncomplicated message: love and cherish the person you have exactly as they are.

17. "Into the Mystic" by Van Morrison

There's a certain je ne sais quoi to the soothing tunes of soft rock that emits a tender and cozy sensation of love. Even if it doesn't become your first dance song, don't hesitate to embrace it during the reception and welcome other lovebirds to sway in unison on the dance floor.

18. "Remember When" by Alan Jackson

Indulge in the soul-stirring tune of "Remember When" by the iconic Alan Jackson for a sentimental slow dance that'll make your wedding unforgettable. This age-old country ballad embodies the story of two hearts intertwining in love, sharing a lifetime of togetherness.

19. "The Makings of You" by Curtis Mayfield

Mayfield's masterpiece, "The Makings of You," transports listeners into a whimsical world where love reigns supreme. Beginning with enchanting piano ripples and ending with a gentle horn melody, the song epitomizes the greatest musical works of the modern era.

20. "Maybe I'm Amazed" by Paul McCartney

When Sir Paul McCartney serenaded his beloved wife with the nostalgic love song "Maybe I'm Amazed", little did he know that he was creating an anthem for all couples deeply in love. Over the years, many pairs have discovered that the lyrics of this enchanting ballad hold true for them, just as they did for Sir Paul and his muse.

21. "All of Me" by John Legend

If you really want to express how you feel about your partner, there's no better way to do it than through the music that moves you. John Legend's hit song “All of Me” is a perfect example of this. With its heartfelt lyrics and contemporary pop sound, it captures the essence of true love in a way that few other songs can.

22. "How Long Will I Love You" by Ellie Goulding

Although The Waterboys may have created the blueprint in 1990, Ellie has put her own remarkable spin on it. This stunning interpretation has been featured in the swoon-worthy rom-com About Time, making it a go-to choice for an intimate, wedding slow dance song.

23. "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)" by Marvin Gaye

This timeless Motown hit is sure to have your wedding guests busting out of their chairs and grooving on the dance floor. With its soulful melodies and poetic lyrics, Gaye's masterpiece also provides the ideal soundtrack for a romantic slow dance.

24. "Conversations in the Dark" by John Legend

With its mesmerizing blend of sensuality and depth, the final song on John Legend's album, Bigger Love, presents a captivating departure from the chart-topping hit that put him on the map, "All of Me."

25. "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran

"Thinking Out Loud" by the talented Ed Sheeran invites one to indulge in a graceful waltz, with twirls and turns on the dance floor. This evergreen masterpiece continues to remain a sought-after choice for newlyweds' first dance, just as much as it was in its heyday.

26. "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" has become a favorite choice for couples looking for a wedding slow dance song that captures the essence of their love story. With its soulful melody and romantic lyrics, the song has a timeless quality that can touch the hearts of anyone who listens to it.

27. "Let's Stay Together" by Al Green

"Let's Stay Together" is a timeless masterpiece showcasing Al Green's mesmerizing vocals intertwined with a resolute drumbeat, cementing its place in our hearts. The ideal pick for the coveted first dance, as it effortlessly merges its captivating rhythm with heartfelt love, epitomizing the perfect balance.

28. "Best Part" by Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R.

When H.E.R. and Daniel Caesar collaborated on the sweet tune "Best Part," they gave us a rare gem — a love song that's not too sappy. It radiates a delightful vibe and a hopeful note that makes it the perfect soundtrack for a wedding celebration.

29. "Make You Feel My Love" by Adele

Adele's melodious rendition of “Make You Feel My Love” is the epitome of a heart-tugging experience. Her sonorous vocals resonate with such a deep passion that they could sweep the entire wedding congregation off their feet. This tear-jerker of a melody is not just a song; it's a soul-stirring masterpiece that deserves a spot on every couple's playlist.

30. "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" by Aerosmith

Whether it's the upbeat tempo or the touching lyrics that speak to your soul, Aerosmith's chart-topping hit is the perfect romantic song to dance to on your special day. Whether you choose to dance to it as your first dance or have it play during your reception, the underlying message remains the same: cherish every single moment with your spouse and make every second count.

31. "The One" by Shakira

Shakira departs from her usual upbeat tunes, serenading listeners with an enchanting wedding slow dance song. Although still showcasing her trademark Shakira flair, this particular song exudes a more subdued and romantic aura.

32. "Send It On" by D'Angelo

The enchanting melody of D'Angelo's first dance songs isn't typically favored by conservative couples. But, behold the bewitching rhythms of “Send It On,” infused with the electrifying percussion of Questlove, elevating it to a timeless classic that elegantly glides between different tempos while retaining an alluring sensuality.

33. "Enchanted" by Taylor Swift

There is a magical song on Swift's album Speak Now that makes for the most enchanting ending to your ideal wedding day. This melody is an absolute must if you wish to convey to your loved ones that your heart knew that your soulmate was "the one" from the instant you locked eyes.

34. "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne

With its unforgettable refrain, this tune's chorus is the epitome of perfection, and Ray LaMontagne's vocals exude a smooth and sophisticated allure that effortlessly captures our hearts.

35. "Blessed" by Thomas Rhett

The sentimental melody of this country ballad, embellished by a harmonizing gospel chorus, holds a special place in the heart of renowned DJ Tommy Elliott and is frequently sought after for the opening dance at weddings.

36. "Marry Me" by Train

There is perhaps no better way to express your innermost feelings during a wedding than by belting out the enchanting ballad of “Marry Me”. This mesmerizing masterpiece, sung by none other than the musical sensation Train, carries within it an immense sense of raw emotion, complemented seamlessly by the gentle strumming of the guitar strings.

37. "God Only Knows" by Beach Boys

The beloved melody of "God Only Knows" by The Beach Boys has captured the hearts of many as the ultimate romantic slow dance track. Its intense emotions make it an ideal selection for a cherished wedding dance that speaks of pure love and devotion.

38. "Lovin' You" by Minnie Riperton

If you're searching for a love song that can make your heart soar, look no further than Minnie Riperton's masterpiece "Lovin' You." With her unique singing style and heart-stirring lyrics, this iconic record is sure to enchant you. It's a perfect addition to any spring wedding, with its light and lively melody that blends perfectly with the joyous atmosphere of the season.

39. "Big Jet Plane" by Angus & Julia Stone

Although it may not be a typical choice for wedding festivities, “Big Jet Plane” is a melody that will undoubtedly evoke feelings of euphoria as you waltz onto the dance floor.

40. "Mirrorball" by Elbow

“Mirrorball” narrates the sheer delight of waking up beside your special someone, right after the night you met them. It encapsulates the essence of a timeless love story. And when you sway to this melody on your wedding dance together, the memory would be etched in your heart forever.

41. "I Found You" by Alabama Shakes

With a distinct tone and an undeniable soulful flair, Alabama Shakes set the perfect vibe for your first dance with their hit single, “I Found You.” Its lyrics harmoniously meld with the laid-back atmosphere, providing an unforgettable moment for the newlyweds to share.

42. "To the Moon and Back" by Luke Bryan

The soothing rhythm of “To the Moon and Back” renders it an ideal option for the father-daughter and mother-son dance. Nevertheless, its emotive and relatable lyrics also render it an excellent pick for a newlywed's inaugural dance.

43. "When I Fall in Love" by Michael Bublé

The classic tune from the 1950s, initially performed by the legendary Nat King Cole, received a contemporary twist from the talented Michael Bublé. Its uncomplicated yet powerful lyrics will stir the hearts of all present at your nuptials.

44. "Lover" by Taylor Swift

With its beautiful melody, heartfelt lyrics, and Swift's angelic vocals, "Lover" sets the mood for an unforgettable moment. Whether you're swaying together under the twinkling lights or holding each other close in a grand ballroom, this song is sure to be a cherished memory for years to come.

45. "The Point of It All" by Anthony Hamilton

This vibrant piece will have your guests swaying and snapping along, adding an unforgettable touch to your special night. And with its upbeat rhythm and catchy lyrics, it expands your first dance options far beyond the traditional slow dance.

46. "Dontchange" by Musiq Soulchild

If you're in search of a good slow dance song from the early 2000s that will keep the atmosphere relaxed and set your guests' feet moving, look no further than "Dontchange". This absolute gem of a song will undoubtedly have everyone grooving at your wedding celebration.

47. “Lady,” by D’Angelo

This timeless classic is a perennial favorite for wedding slow dances, with its smooth, jazzy rhythm and sensual lyrics that will transport you and your partner to another world. Whether you're a longtime fan of D'Angelo or simply looking for the perfect slow dance song for your big day, "Lady" is sure to set the ideal mood and make your first dance a moment to remember forever.

48. "Put It All on Me" by Ed Sheeran featuring Ella Mai

As Sheeran's "Perfect" fades away from its prime as a wedding must-have, you may seek something fresh to tingle your eardrums. If you're yearning for a romantic and energetic first dance song, this mesmerizing duet with the soulful sensation Ella Mai could be your ultimate desire.

49. "Skin & Bones" by Eli Young Band

The Eli Young Band's tender tune strikes the perfect balance between rustic rawness and amorous allure, poetically painting the necessary building blocks of a true partnership.

50. "I Just Called to Say I Love You" by Stevie Wonder

The melody that graces this song is one meant for dancing with your significant other. Its lyrics hold the reminder to love each other with constancy and tenderness, and not solely when dates mark a calendar.

51. "You & Me" by Dave Matthews Band

While the Dave Matthews Band is typically recognized for their impressive brass-heavy instrumental solos, their softer, acoustic melodies are equally captivating. Among their most endearing ballads is "You & Me," a tune that conjures up a warm, romantic nostalgia while still maintaining a unique quirkiness.

52. "Amazed" by Lonestar

With heartfelt lyrics and undeniable power, this country classic signals a transition into the realm of power ballads. It's a testament to the deep love and raw passion that Chris Lindsey and Aimee Mayo shared during the initial stages of their budding romance when they co-wrote this timeless tune.

53. "That's How Strong My Love Is" by Otis Redding

Otis Redding's "That's How Strong My Love Is" showcases moments of exuberant shouting that is complemented by his inherently gentle and softly spoken demeanor. However, his heartfelt and endearing lyrics allow him to seamlessly transition back to his trademark spirit.

54. "Have I Told You Lately" by Van Morrison

Although we acknowledge Rod Stewart's exceptional cover, the unmatched rendition of "Have I Told You Lately" by Van Morrison continues to reign supreme. The song's initial release instantly made it a wedding staple, cementing its place as a beloved classic.

55. "The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra, an iconic vocalist of the 20th century, has gifted us with another timeless masterpiece in the form of "The Way You Look Tonight." As you lock eyes with your significant other, the romantic lyrics of this song will weave their magic, making you fall in love with each other all over again.

56. "Forever Like That" by Ben Rector

Titled as it is, this melody captures the essence of standing united, enduring both highs and lows. Amidst the mellifluous notes of the guitar and other complementary sounds, the once leisurely rhythm now radiates liveliness and bliss.

57. "Only You" by Yazoo

This torch ballad exudes an unwavering sincerity that is undeniable. Its charming lyrics may appear outdated but they remain a perfect match for a captivating and amorous dance. If you desire a modern twist, Joshua Radin's cover may just be what you need.

58. "Bound to You" by Christina Aguilera

It's not often that we consider movie soundtracks as the catalyst for romance. However, one can hardly resist the spellbinding allure of Christina Aguilera's "Bound to You," featured in the 2010 cinematic gem Burlesque. This slow-dancing song will undoubtedly enchant not only your beloved but all guests present with its alluring melodies and evocative lyrics.

59. "If I Ain't Got You" by Alicia Keys

When it comes to R&B jams, Key's got it down pat. The groove on "If I Ain't Got You" is absolutely killer and guaranteed to get people moving on the dance floor, especially at a wedding. With love oozing out of every note, it's the perfect addition to any romantic playlist.

60. "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri

"A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri is an exceptional slow dance song that perfectly captures the emotions of love, passion, and commitment. The gentle and heartfelt lyrics accompanied by the delicate piano notes and mesmerizing melody create a perfect romantic atmosphere for a wedding slow dance.

61. "Everything" by Michael Bublé

The dulcet tones of Michael Bublé’s voice in this song, paired with the sweeping strings and soft piano notes, create a dreamy atmosphere that encapsulates the magic of your big day. With its lyrics that proclaim "You're my everything," the song embodies the emotion and devotion that defines a loving partnership.

62. "When You Say Nothing at All" by Alison Krauss

With its tender lyrics and heartfelt melody, "When You Say Nothing at All" beautifully captures the essence of unspoken emotions between two people in love. The gentle acoustic arrangement and Alison Krauss's soulful voice create an intimate atmosphere, making it a perfect choice for couples to share a quiet and meaningful dance, celebrating their special bond on their wedding day.

63. "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston

The sweet, romantic notes of "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston are the perfect soundtrack for a slow dance at a wedding. Whitney's powerful and emotive voice takes the listener on a journey of deep devotion and unwavering commitment, a sentiment that is sure to resonate with anyone on their wedding day.

64. "I Won't Give Up" by Jason Mraz

The message of never giving up on the one you love is a powerful sentiment that resonates with couples who are celebrating the beginning of their forever. As this song reaches its crescendo, it's impossible not to feel overwhelmed with emotion as you look into the eyes of your significant other, surrounded by the love and warmth of those closest to you.

65. "Stand by Me" by Ben E. King

"Stand by Me" by Ben E. King is the quintessential slow dance song for weddings. Its timeless melody and meaningful lyrics evoke a sense of love and commitment that perfectly captures the spirit of the special day. As couples sway to the beat and gaze into each other's eyes, the song's chorus "Darling, darling stand by me" becomes a beautiful pledge to be there for each other through all of life's ups and downs.

66. "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion

This song by Celine Dion has become an instant classic for a reason — the soft, haunting melody tugs at the heartstrings of anyone listening to it. As couples take to the dance floor, it's impossible not to feel a wave of emotions wash over you.

67. "Stay" by Rihanna ft. Mikky Ekko

"Stay" by Rihanna ft. Mikky Ekko is the perfect slow dance song for a wedding. The tender lyrics combined with the soft melody create a romantic and emotional atmosphere, making it the perfect song for newlyweds to share a moment on the dance floor. As the voices of Rihanna and Mikky Ekko harmonize, couples can embrace and sway to the music, lost in the moment. It's a song that captures the beauty and essence of love, making it the ideal choice for any wedding reception.

68. "Heaven" by Bryan Adams

When it comes to wedding songs, "Heaven" by Bryan Adams is undoubtedly a timeless classic. This slow dance tune is filled with all the romantic elements that make a perfect slow love song — heartfelt lyrics, smooth vocals, and a sweet melody. With its iconic opening lines — "Oh, thinking about all our younger years, there was only you and me" — this song captures the essence of falling in love and growing old together.

69. "I'll Be" by Edwin McCain

As the bride and groom hold each other tight, swaying to the gentle melody, it's hard not to get caught up in the beauty of it all. This song truly speaks to the idea of standing by your partner through thick and thin, promising to be their rock and their shelter. With its timeless sound and meaningful message, "I'll Be" is a perfect choice for any couple looking to share a beautiful moment together on their wedding day.

70. "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" by Meghan Trainor

Through the lyrics of “Like I'm Gonna Lose You,” Meghan Trainer and John Legend imbue their soulful voices with a resounding declaration of undying love, making their duet a perfect harmony of passion and devotion. This heartfelt melody is sure to tug at the heartstrings of anyone who hears it, serving as a beautiful ode to love in all its beauty and splendor.

71. "Until I Found You" by Stephen Sanchez

Last but not least, this trendy and Instagram-famous song is the perfect track for a slow dance on your wedding night. As the lyrics proclaim, ‘everything falls into place once you find the one you're meant to be with,’ the newlyweds can feel the depth of their connection and hold each other tightly, lost in their own world. The gentle strumming of the guitar and the soothing voice of Sanchez only add to the magic of the moment, making it a song they will cherish for years to come.

Conclusion

Your wedding day may be filled with a whirlwind of emotions and activity, but taking this moment to hold each other close and simply enjoy each other's company will be a beautiful memory that will last a lifetime. From classics like "At Last" by Etta James to modern ballads like "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran, there is no shortage of perfect wedding slow dance songs to choose from. So whether you sway to a timeless love song or groove to something more contemporary, your wedding dance will be a perfect opportunity to celebrate the love you share and the beginning of your happily ever after.

