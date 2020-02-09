Wedding Talk: HERE's how you can calm your mind and body before THE big day

Wedding is a tedious occasion for both bride and groom, but it's more tiring for the bride. So dear bride-to-be, here's how you can take care of your body and mind before THE day.

Weddings are one of the most beautiful occasions of every person's life. Be it the multiple functions and outfits, or the food, venue and decoration, every moment attached to the wedding makes it distinct, emotional and memorable. When it comes to weddings, it's a tedious occasion for both bride and groom, but it's essentially the bride who has to work more for it. Right from finalising the outfits, makeup artists, looks and jewellery- a bride has to go through a lot.

While taking care of all these things, the bride surely loses her sanity for a while, and we definitely cannot blame her for that. If you are going to be a bride soon, here's how you can make sure that you’re sane and have a good time planning your wedding.

These tips will help you relax and will calm your body and mind.

Look for a wedding planner:

There are way too many things that need to be taken care of in a wedding, and instead of doing everything by yourself, it's better to hire a wedding planner for that. Preparing for a big ceremony takes a lot of time, so make sure you hire someone who’s aligned with your vision of your big day, communicate all your ideas with them and hand over the stress to them.

Sleep well:

The stress will keep you up at night, but make sure to get your beauty sleep of 7 hours daily. It will not only add glow to your skin but will also help you enjoy all the functions with zeal and excitement.

Eat on time and eat well:

While we all are trying to lose weight for some or the other reason, the brides surely do so to look best on their day. And while doing so, they avoid eating for long hours and follow crash diets. So for the sanity of your mind and functioning of your body, make sure you stay hydrated and eat healthy to feel fresh and fit on your wedding day. Stay away from junk food and eat simple home-cooked food.

Exercise:

As tough as it may sound, squeezing in time to hit the gym is crucial for your overall physical and mental health. It also makes sure you take some time off for yourself every day.

Take care of your skin:

Hydrate your skin, get good sleep and indulge in some weekly massages and facials till the wedding day. Make sure you start taking care of your skin and body months in advance with a good regime.

Welcome the change:

It's okay to have concerns before getting married. Make sure you establish great communication with your partner and speak to him/her about your worries, so they can make you feel better and you can embrace your new life.

