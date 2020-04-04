Wedding Talk: THESE emotional songs are perfect for the vidaai ceremony

Vidaai ceremony is one of the most nostalgic ceremony for the bride and her family. Hence, here are a few songs that completely define the feelings of the bride and are perfect for the vidaai ceremony.

Weddings are not only a joyous occasion for the bride and the groom, but it's an equally important function for their families also. Right from dancing on the peppy Bollywood dance numbers to getting ready like their favourite movie star- everyone makes sure to put their best foot forward in a wedding. A wedding doesn't just involve the traditional ceremonies, but it also involves some fun and masti, but the most awaited moment of any wedding is the vidaai ceremony.

If you are getting married and or if your sister or BFF is getting married, then here are some emotional songs that are perfect for the vidaai ceremony. Even though no words can describe that moment, playing the right song will make it extra special. These songs are a gem not only because of their lyrics but also because they aptly define the feelings of every bride and her mother.

Emotional songs that are perfect for the vidaai ceremony:

Laadki- Coke Studio Season 4:

This slow-paced beautiful song is a reminder that even though a daughter is getting married to someone else, she will remain the little doll to her parents and will always be the apple of their eye.

Babul- Neha Bhasin:

This beautiful song describes the father-daughter relationship and is an ode to the bride's father, acknowledging all that she has learnt from him.

Dilbaro - Raazi:

It is not a new song, but it is one of those classic gems that describe the bride's emotions in the best way possible. The lyrics of this song are perfect for the vidaai ceremony.

Laadli- AR Rahman:

In the soulful voice of Lata Mangeshkar, if you haven't heard this amazing song by AR Rahman, you're missing out on something. We bet it'll make all your guests tear up.

Kanda Kacheya Ne - Daana Paani:

This song is from a Punjabi movie, and again sets the correct tone of the vidaai ceremony. It is beautifully written and is perfect for your vidaai.

Nai Jana- Neha Bhasin:

Nai Jaana is for the bride who does not want a super emotional track for the vidaai. It keeps the vidaai tone but also makes sure to not make everyone super emotional. If you haven't already, you've got to listen to it once.

