Wedding: THESE are the things your guests don't care about in the wedding

When it comes to weddings, we tend to put a lot of efforts to plan a perfect wedding. But sometimes we go a bit overboard with things that only we care about. Here are a few things that guests don't care about in a wedding.

Wedding is one of the most beautiful and joyous occasions of everyone's life. Right from the proposal to the honeymoon, we desire for nothing but a dream wedding. We pay attention to every minute details and sometimes tend to go a bit overboard with too. We care so much about our guests, which is a good thing but sometimes it's completely unnecessary. That's so because there are many things that the guests don't even care about at the wedding.

We tend to forget that the guests have come to celebrate our love and to gorge on some delicious food. So if you are someone who is soon going to get married or know someone who is going to be hitched, then here are a few things you should avoid doing at the wedding. These things are nice, but the guests don't care about it.

Here are the things that guests don't care about at your wedding

Table decor:

When it comes to weddings, guests are more keen on the quality and types of food that will be served at the wedding. They don't care about the table cloth or the fancy centrepiece kept on the table. They will relish the food and might not even pay attention to the themed decor. So it's better to not waste your hard-earned money on table decor.

Thankyou favours:

Try to not spend much on wedding favours, since people don't care about it. They want to have a good time at the wedding. Quite a few of them will appreciate the favours, while most of them will not even acknowledge it. So it's better not to go overboard with the presents.

Cake:

Just like the table decor, no one cares much about the wedding cake. So, there's absolutely no point in wasting money on those extra tiers of wedding cake. Instead, put that money in for some desserts like chocolate mousse, ice creams.

Fancy invites:

You want your wedding to be pretty and perfect, and hence you go all out with everything, even with the wedding invites. You scroll for the best designs online, ask suggestions to relatives, but the truth is that the guests don't care. There will be only a few who would pay attention to the minute details or the design of your card. So, instead of spending more on the card, use it for something better.

Wedding speeches:

Wedding speeches are sweet, yes, but long speeches fail to entertain. So, if you want your friends and family to give speeches, ask them to keep it short. Don't drag it out and put people to sleep.

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More