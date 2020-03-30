Wedding Tips: Check out the 8 pre wedding preparations for the groom to be

Follow these pre-wedding preparations for the groom to be and be in the spotlight on their big day.

The predominant person at a wedding is always the BRIDE. She is always in the spotlight as the prime attraction of the wedding occasion. Right from her makeup to lehenga to hairdo and jewelry etc, there are so many things of a bride that take away from all the thunder of a groom. But makeup is really an awkward thing for men and they try to avoid it as much as possible. But now things have changed. Men also have changed their mindset and now they also want a make-over session for them to stand out at the wedding with the bride.



There are numerous pre-wedding services available now for men to pamper themselves before D-Day. There are several articles that provide advice to the bride for her pre-wedding grooming sessions and to get ready for the big day. But men don’t have that much help about what to do before the wedding. So, here we have made a to-do list to help the would-be-groom

These are the pre-wedding preparation for the would-be-groom.



Hair cut

Of course, you want to look your best on the wedding day and the first step is by taking care of your personality and looks. Get a new haircut that suits your personality the best. This will make you more confident.

Indulge in a manicure and pedicure session

Grooming doesn’t only mean to get a facial and spa massage. Pedicure and manicure are also a prime part of the grooming session. It will remove the dead skin cells of your hands and nails making them look clean and gentle.

Take care of your beard

Beard is quite a trend right now. But don’t forget to make it look better with the trimmer. Beard often makes the face dull and your look may get ruined, especially in the pictures it may not look that good. So, make sure you look bright and fresh with your beard.



Scrubs

Getting a regular shower with soap is not enough to make your look brighter. Do scrubbing two times in a week regularly to remove then dead skill cells and excess dirt and oil from the skin. There are numerous scrubs available in the market, so grab as per your skin type. And don’t forget to moisturize your face after the scrubbing.



Oral Hygiene

Take care of your oral hygiene. Your teeth do not require to be looking sparkling white, but make sure they don’t look yellowish. You can also go for scaling to prevent any other oral problem.



Makeup

Groom’s makeup for the wedding is generally subtle. You just need some concealer, foundation and chandan.



Extra glow

Get a facial or spa regularly and start from at least 6 months before the wedding to get that extra radiance in your face.

Lifestyle changes

Maintain a strict diet plan and take plenty of water to stay hydrated. Try to quit smoking at least for some months before the wedding. Have lots of fruits and veggies.

