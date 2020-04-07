Wedding Tips: Here are some ways in which bride to be can pamper herself during quarantine

If you are a bride-to-be who is bored because of the lockdown, then here's how you can utilise this quarantine time to pamper yourself and treat yourself before the wedding.

Weddings are a joyous occasion and one of the special moments that a bride waits for her entire life. Right from deciding her wedding outfit to finalising appropriate shoes and makeup, a bride does everything it takes to have a perfect wedding. However, as per the current scenario, where the coronavirus cases are on the rise, a bride can't do much preparation for her upcoming wedding because India is under lockdown. And if you are a bride-to-be and are living with the same dilemma then don't worry we've got you covered with this one.

Every bride has the right to look her best and to feel the best version of herself during the wedding and if you are going to get married this year, then here's how you can use this quarantine period to pamper yourself and look the best version of yourself during your wedding. Read below to find out somethings that you can do to self-pamper yourself during this lockdown.

These are the things a bride-to-be can do in quarantine.

Exercise:

Dance, Zumba, yoga, floor exercise, do anything you like but make sure to workout daily. It is so because when you exercise your body releases endorphins that trigger a positive feeling in your body. You will not only feel good, but this exercise routine will also help you look the best version of yourself during the wedding.

It's face mask time:

This quarantine phase is great for your skin since it's protected from all the pollution and grime. So use some face masks to pamper yourself. You can mask once every day or even once in two days. And don't worry, you don't need store-bought masks only, you can also use DIY masks that you make at home.

Relax:

At times, doing nothing also works wonders for your body. Sit back, relax, binge-watch your fave show, read and destress yourself. We bet you've been busy planning your wedding, so take a chill pill for a while.

Game night with your gal pals:

It is very difficult for all of us to not meet our squad for so many days, but video calls are a saviour. So, download Housie or Ludo, and organise a gaming night with your girl gang. It's way more fun than it sounds.

Bake and bake:

If you have a sweet tooth and are longing for something yummy, bake yourself and your family some delicious treats. Baking is therapeutic for some while just fun for others. Adding in that dash of Nutella will surely lift the spirits!

Spend quality time with your fam:

Make the most of this lockdown period and spend quality time with your family. Have that morning cup of chai together, check out some childhood pictures, cook meals together and binge-watch some series together.

