Wedding Tips: THESE are the lipstick shades that are flattering for every bride

Apart from the jewellery and outfit, bridal makeup is equally important. Read below to find out some lipstick shades that are flattering for every bride and choose your favourite shade.

Weddings are special events for every woman. Every woman wants to make sure to look nothing but the best on her big day. Right from wearing the exquisitely crafted dreamy outfit to channelling her inner diva by applying the best makeup, every bride makes sure to look nothing but perfect on her wedding. However, when it comes to makeup, brides often have to choose makeup as per their skin tone, outfit and other things. And in that process, they miss out on some cool products.

When we talk about cool products, some lip shades look good on every bride, however, the bride refuses to experiment much on their big day. And if you are a soon-to-be bride, then you have to try these lipstick colours on your wedding. These colours will not only add more glam to your face, but it will also add the much-needed drama to your entire outfit. Read below to find out lipstick shades that are flattering for every bride.

Electric pink:

Electric pink matte shade is for every bride out there. You can sport this shade for your wedding to the reception. It's bright, matte and it will surely add more colour to your outfit.

Blush pink in creamy texture:

Blush pink shade not only looks good on fair skin tone, but it equally looks beautiful on dusky skin tone. It is an ideal pick for all you to-be brides out there.

Peach matte:

If your bridal outfit is simple, this shade will let your outfit, and you pop out. The finish will be long-lasting, and the look that you achieve with this shade will complement your outfit well.

Plum shade:

If you want to go all out on your wedding and want to give yourself a break from pinks, reds and browns, then plum shade will not disappoint. It will not only give you a different look but will also redefine your lips in a better way.

Red shade:

One can never go wrong with this shade. Light makeup, heavy outfit and shocking red lipstick will add more spark to your overall look. So if you love red lipstick, you must definitely consider it for your wedding.

Berry shade: If you want your lipstick to stand out, then berry shade should be your pick. It's different, beautiful and if you love to experiment, then you'll surely pull it off well.

