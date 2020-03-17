Wedding Tips: THESE are the most essential things you must keep in mind while planning destination wedding

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Wedding is a dreamy affair and hence you want the location to also be dreamy. If you are planning a destination wedding this year, then here are somethings that you must remember by all means.

We all have the idea of marrying our soulmate on a mystical island or a dreamy location. Be it marrying on a beach or in some quaint hill station, a destination wedding is not an easy task. We have to keep multiple things in mind and finalise our destination accordingly. While we keep the budget and the picturesque location in mind, we tend to compromise on many other factors that are essential. Like flight frequency, currency exchange rate, etc.

If you are planning a destination wedding soon, then here are some things that you must keep in mind even. These things are easily missed but are super important.

Read below to find out somethings that you shouldn't miss out on while planning a dreamy wedding.

Research about the flights' frequency before finalising the destination:

This one is very important, you should check the number of daily flights from the place most of your guests are coming from. Since, if there are limited flights, then the guests have to spend a lot on their tickets, and lesser flights also make trip planning more complicated.

Add site inspections to your budget:

You cannot arrive directly at your venue a few days before your wedding, you need to visit the place at least once or twice to finalise vendors, plan your entry, etc. Keep this in mind when you're planning your wedding budget.

Invite people well in advance:

Make sure to send out the invites at least three to four months before, so that people can RSVP asap and you can book other things accordingly. There's no point in wasting your money by booking rooms and other things more than required.

Think about currency rate and jet lag:

The currency exchange rate is necessary because only then will you get a vivid picture of how much you're spending. Considering jet lag is again important since the destination is too far and people need some rest before the party begins.

Pay online for baggage:

You will need to pay for some excess baggage since our Indian outfits are heavy. So instead of paying for them at the airport, pay for excess baggage when you're booking your tickets, it's cheaper than paying on the spot.

