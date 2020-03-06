Wedding Tips: THESE are the questions you should ask the photographers before finalising one

Wedding photographers not only capture pictures, they capture memories that we treasure for life. Read below to find out some questions that you must ask the wedding photographers before finalising them.

Weddings are not only a joyous occasion for the bride and the groom, but it's one important event for their families as well. We all wait for our sister, brother or best friends to get married so that we can wear our favourite outfits, dance on our favourite songs and click some Insta-worthy pictures. And not only the family members and friends but the bride and the groom are also excited for this very reason. They choose outfits that make them look a certain way so that they can get some good shots clicked.

Wedding photos are not always about the way we look, it's also about the moments that we capture during the wedding. The priceless moments that we cherish throughout our lives. So, if you are going to get married soon, don't compromise on your wedding photographer and ask these questions before finalising one.

What is your speciality?

Well, that's a silly question, yes he/she is a photographer, but photographers have different specialisation. Some are good at wedding shots, while others are into product photography or fashion photography. So, before finalising the photographer you need to make sure if they do portraits and candid pictures. Since going with the style a photographer likes to shoot best, will give you the best results.

Will the photos be edited?

Again, important, since some photographers polish all your photos while others will show you untouched proofs and work their magic only on the images you order.

What all is included in the package?

When comparing the price, ask about the package. How many events are included and other such important questions? It is essential since they can all alter the costs significantly. It's better to have clarity than to pay more for something that's valued less.

Will you have a team or just one photographer?

Don't assume the owner of the photography company will take your pictures, always ask the number of photographers will be available at the functions and who'll be the head photographer for the functions.

When will we get to see the pictures after the wedding?

You'll want to see photos ASAP, and the wait can be pretty distressing. But if you know in advance, you can manage your expectations easily.

