Wedding Tips: THESE are the tips to follow if you are planning for a small and intimate marriage

Are you planning for a personal and small wedding? Then you need to plan for the occasion meticulously to make it memorable. Check out the tips to arrange an intimate Indian wedding.

Wedding is one of the most memorable and beautiful parts in everyone's life. You can plan the day according to your choice and preferences to pave the way for your dreams. People try to make the wedding day as big and grand as possible with different types of ideas. From inviting guests to decorating the venue to having the perfectly gorgeous makeup and outfits to arranging a memorable photo album, we try to make everything perfect with grandeur. Along with the grand weddings, we have also seen couples are having smaller and intimate weddings nowadays where only family and close friends are included in the guest list. Small and private weddings can also be gorgeous and memorable where guests can also enjoy a lot.

You just need to plan and arrange everything accordingly for the occasion. For example, you need to invite only close friends and relatives, personalise your wedding, arrange a small pre-wedding event, etc. So, if you are also planning for a smaller and intimate wedding then you should follow these tips below.

Tips for planning a small and intimate wedding occasion.

Guest List

Initiate wedding means to have only close friends and relatives as guests. But it can be tough to cut short the guest list especially when it’s an Indian wedding. But if you are going to have an intimate wedding then you have to maintain the guest list.

Say NO to numerous options

If you are going to consider any sources to take ideas from for decoration, outfit, makeup, etc, then choose any two options, not more than that. Having too many options will make you confused and lose control on your budget.

Book the right vendor

You may just book a vendor over the phone since it’s a private wedding. But you should talk to the vendor personally to know if he can really execute your plan and vision for the wedding. For example, the vendor cannot skip the subtle works of decoration as you want it to be just because it’s a small wedding occasion.

Focus on the budget

Some people consider having a small wedding to cut down on the budget, while others invest a lot for a private function. This should not be the case. First, fix your budget and break it down into percentages. Then, decide how much you want to spend on different things for this wedding.

Consider DIY Stuff

You can also go for DIY things for some parts of the wedding like gifts, decorations, etc. But don’t consider doing everything DIY because then you cannot enjoy your own wedding as you will be busy in making DIY stuff.

Personalise the wedding

Since it’s a small and intimate wedding, so you can add some personal touch to every bit of the wedding. You can leave a personalised message on the wedding cards or put a tiny message for the guests on the food tables, etc. These things will make the wedding more memorable.

A pre-wedding event

Though it’s an intimate wedding occasion, you would be busy with wedding rituals and your family members. So, having a small pre-wedding brunch or post-wedding dinner is a great idea to spend some time with both sides of the family. This will help the two families to meet each other in an informal way.

