  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

What are the things to keep in mind while buying a wedding tuxedo?

Grooms may prefer a tuxedo over a suit to wear at their wedding. Tuxedos make them look more formal and classic. So, here are some points to remember before purchasing your tux for the big event.
8863 reads Mumbai
What are the things to keep in mind while buying a wedding tuxedo?What are the things to keep in mind while buying a wedding tuxedo?

Are you a groom to be? Then you must know that it’s time to shop for your wedding outfit. And when it comes to picking the attire, men might prefer tuxedo which is never out of trend. There are certain differences between tuxedo and suit.

So, if you have less information of it, then you need to know about certain things while buying your wedding tuxedo. We have jotted down the points to help you to choose the right outfit for your big day.

Things to remember before buying your wedding tuxedo:

1. Do some online research about the stores and the latest designs of tuxedo.

2. Fix your budget. Generally, tuxedos are expensive in comparison to suits. So, you have to shop accordingly.

3. It’s always advisable to buy the tuxedo from the store rather than online.

4. Make sure you get a trial of the tuxedo you are planning to buy.

5. If you are comfortable with satin, tuxedos are for you as it comes with satin-faced lapels, satin buttons, etc.

6. Tuxedo has to be worn with a white shirt only with a wing collar or turndown collar. If you want to wear a shirt of a different colour, then it’s better to opt for a suit.

7. Make sure you buy black shoes with them because that is what tuxedos are paired.

8. You might want to buy a tuxedo if your wedding is an evening event.

9. You cannot experiment with many colours and patterns when it comes to tuxedos.

10. If you want to make it look more formal then only go for tuxedo.

Also Read: Tuxedo vs Suit: What is the difference between THESE two?

Credits :weddingideasmag, gettyimages

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement