What brides should eat before THESE 5 wedding events to stay healthy and fit?

Before the D-Day, there are several other events you have to go through. So, here’s what brides should eat before each wedding event to keep themselves healthy, fit and hydrated.

Before the wedding, every bride-to-be needs to take extra care of their diet plan to stay fit, healthy and active. They should consult a dietician to have a strict guideline for their foods. But they have to be extra cautious for the important days of the wedding and the diet chart may also change slightly depending on the occasion.

For example, for your wedding dress shopping or fitting, you don’t want to feel bloated, so you need to consume foods that are helpful to reduce bloating.

These are the foods to eat before the important wedding events:

Wedding dress shopping

While going for your wedding dress shopping, avoid any processed or ordered foods as they are high in sodium content which causes bloating. Rather, simply stick to homecooked foods. But remember, you can’t have too much cereals as the fibre content also causes bloating. So, eat low-fat Greek yoghurt with berries to have the right proportion of lean proteins and fibres. Probiotics with healthy bacteria will improve the digestion process.

Wedding dress fitting

You have to have the right weight and shape to get the perfect fitting for your wedding attire. But to lose weight quickly, it’s always advisable to avoid any crash diets as they cut down on most of the healthy foods. So, just have a balanced meal with lean proteins, healthy fats and good carbohydrates. You can include fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds, chicken, fish, avocado, low-fat dairy, quinoa, oatmeal, etc. in your diet. Include green tea also to stay refreshed.

Engagement photoshoot

The aim would be to have an energised, healthy and naturally glowing skin. So, include nutrient-rich foods that are packed with antioxidants, phytochemicals and healthy fats. Fruits and vegetables are always on the top of this list. You can have oranges, bell peppers, broccoli, cantaloupe that have gallons of Vitamin C. Foods like salmon, sardines, walnuts, flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which are good for the skin and increase your water intake.

Bachelorette party

You have to eat healthy and stay hydrated to stay up late for the party. Also, you have to detox yourself after the party. Most importantly, drink water throughout the day as much as possible and have a balanced meal with good protein. You can also have water with lemon at night after the party to flush things out the next day. In breakfast, have an omelette, avocado and other fruits and veggies.

Wedding day

This is the most important day and you have to feel bloat-free, comfortable and healthy. So, have enough nutrient-rich foods and a lot of water to keep yourself hydrated. Have lean and grilled protein, brown rice and veggies, etc. for optimal health. And stick to your normal homemade breakfast. Always carry a bottle of water and healthy snacks with you.

