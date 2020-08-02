What kind of bride would you be based on your zodiac signs?

What kind of bride are you? Romantic, quirky, adventurous or unconventional? Well, this can be told based on your zodiac personality traits. So, read below to know more.

Women’s personality depends a lot on what kind of bride they would be. They like to arrange the wedding festivities as per their choice and preference. So, what kind of bride are you? Well, types of it are endless.

Some are unconventional or minimalist and others like to have dreamy weddings with grandeur. So, what’s your type? Your zodiac personality traits can answer this question. Find out.

Types of brides based on star signs

Aries

Aries are fun, bold, adventurous and enthusiastic. So, they won’t be the typical kind of bride. They like thrills and excitement at their wedding. So, they won’t mind saying wedding vows in a funny way.

Taurus

Taurean brides are meticulous. They don’t like to rush anything. They will follow every wedding ritual patiently till the end. They want everything to take place in an organised manner without any hassle. And they are the ones who mostly opt for a wedding planner.

Gemini

These people will focus on the communication aspect of the wedding. They will talk to each and every guest of the occasion to have a blissful time. During the wedding time, they can be a bit nervous.

Cancer

Cancerian brides would like to keep everything simple. They would even be happy to have a backyard wedding! They are the followers of all traditions. Friends and family matter the most for them, so they just want their loved ones to be present at the wedding.

Leo Leo brides want everything to be dazzled in their wedding. They will opt for heavy and gorgeous decorations and will have a special spot for children. Having a photo booth station is always on their priority list. They just want everything to be real fun. Virgo Virgos will be organised brides. They will have a check on everything constantly. Since these people are perfectionists, so they would want everything to look perfect. And that’s why they would not hire a wedding planner because they want to handle everything on their own. Libra These are romantic brides. They will opt for gorgeous wedding decorations. They want each and every moment of their wedding to be extra special. They may also encourage their guests to donate for a social cause. Scorpio These people would also opt for an intimate wedding. And they don’t really like to be in the spotlight. But Scorpio brides know how to have fun at their own wedding. They want to make sure that their loved ones are with them. These people are very serious while taking vows and following rituals at their wedding. Sagittarius Sagis are adventurous and want to explore. So, don’t be surprised if your Sagittarius friend is having a destination wedding. They want to have fun at their wedding and experience the new culture of that place. Capricorn Capricorn brides want everything to be classic. They will opt for elegant things which can be a bit expensive. They would often like to have their wedding function at the tallest building in their city. Aquarius These people are quite unconventional. They would always do something different for their big day. Their close friends would have to be there on their important day. Pisces Dreamy Piscean brides would want their wedding to be cinematic and classic. They would opt for a distinct theme for the décor and want everything in great grandeur. Also Read: Bridal Entry: 6 quirky ideas to make your way to the stage

Share your comment ×