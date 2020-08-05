What kind of bridesmaid would you be based on your zodiac sign?
Are you going to be the bridesmaid of your best friend at her wedding? Well, then you have got many responsibilities to do. As a bridesmaid, you have to be there all the time. Be it bachelorette or the big day, your friend needs constant support from you.
It’s hard to tell how you'll behave on that occasion. But your stars can predict it to some extent based on your personality traits. They can tell you what kind of bridesmaid you are. Read below to find out.
Types of bridesmaid as per star signs.
Aries
If you are an Aries who has got the responsibility to arrange the bachelorette, then it will be fun and feisty. Since you are a passionate, enthusiastic, playful and adventurous person, your arrangement will always be exciting. But make sure to not overdo it.
Taurus
You will always be there to make your friend comfortable and feel calm on that busy day. You will take care of every detail of the function. But making things comfortable is your first priority. Don't get overwhelmed by trying to control the situation.
Gemini
Gemini bridesmaids will make all decisions and planning and arrangements. They will be the one to organise each and every part of the occasion. But try to be more skilful with time management.
Cancer
You will take all responsibilities seriously and help everyone to complete things for each function. But you may get overly emotional to see your friend tying the knot. So, control your feelings.
Leo
You will be the one to jazz up the dance floor to take the excitement of the wedding to another level. But you have to control your tendency to grab attention because this time the spotlight is on your friend.
Virgo
Everyone wants a Virgo bridesmaid for their wedding. They will serve and take all responsibilities being selfless. They will try to plan and organise everything perfectly. For making decisions, you rely on your practicality.
Libra
Libra bridesmaid is great to solve problems. They can offer great advice for the functions. But you need to understand that you cannot be always in the spotlight.
Scorpio
You will be great with guests at the wedding. You will welcome them, guide them, etc. So, if a Scorpio bridesmaid is there, brides don’t need to be tensed.
Sagittarius
You will extremely be generous with your kind nature. If you have been given any responsibility to finish, you will be quick to it. But don’t make a promise which you cannot keep. So, be realistic.
Capricorn
You are dependable and trustworthy. You will be given big responsibilities like booking details, handling guests, decorations etc. You will do each and every task with seriousness and finish them in time. Your sense of humour will be an extra addition to the gathering.
Aquarius
You will be a creative bridesmaid. You don’t like boring things. So, incorporating unusual décor, games and themes will be your job to make the event extraordinary. You don’t like attention. But sometimes it would be fun to be in the spotlight with your newly wedded friend.
If you have the job to handle decoration, then you will try to make it look romantic in every possible way. But you should also ask your friend for her preference. You will be a people-pleaser who is overwhelmed with excitement and happiness. But don’t forget your responsibilities and have some time for yourself as well.
