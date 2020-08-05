What kind of bridesmaid would you be based on your zodiac sign?

Leo

You will be the one to jazz up the dance floor to take the excitement of the wedding to another level. But you have to control your tendency to grab attention because this time the spotlight is on your friend.

Virgo

Everyone wants a Virgo bridesmaid for their wedding. They will serve and take all responsibilities being selfless. They will try to plan and organise everything perfectly. For making decisions, you rely on your practicality.

Libra

Libra bridesmaid is great to solve problems. They can offer great advice for the functions. But you need to understand that you cannot be always in the spotlight.

Scorpio

You will be great with guests at the wedding. You will welcome them, guide them, etc. So, if a Scorpio bridesmaid is there, brides don’t need to be tensed.

Sagittarius

You will extremely be generous with your kind nature. If you have been given any responsibility to finish, you will be quick to it. But don’t make a promise which you cannot keep. So, be realistic.

Capricorn

You are dependable and trustworthy. You will be given big responsibilities like booking details, handling guests, decorations etc. You will do each and every task with seriousness and finish them in time. Your sense of humour will be an extra addition to the gathering.

Aquarius

You will be a creative bridesmaid. You don’t like boring things. So, incorporating unusual décor, games and themes will be your job to make the event extraordinary. You don’t like attention. But sometimes it would be fun to be in the spotlight with your newly wedded friend.

Pisces