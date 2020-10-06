Which lehenga colour brides should opt for based on their zodiac sign?

If we can follow astrology for finding the right match and wedding date, then why can’t we take help from this to choose the right lehenga colour to reflect our personality? So, here are the lehenga colours you may like as per your zodiac signs.

Astrology is an integral part of Indian weddings, and it is studied to find the right match for the bride or groom and a perfect date for taking vows with each other. But you can also include this in the wedding trousseau.

You can opt for lehenga colours which are best suitable as per your zodiac personality trait. Generally, red is the official colour for bridal attire, but you can go for some off-beat colours that will reflect your nature.

Best bridal lehenga colours as your zodiac signs:

Aries

Aries women are energetic, fierce, passionate, bold and strong. So, they would definitely go for red colour. This will suit their personality perfectly.

Taurus

Taureans are of earth element which means they are grounded, calm, reliable, down-to-earth and attracted to natural things. So, any green and neutral shades would be best for them.

Gemini

Gemini brides are fun, adventurous, talkative and life of the party. They may opt for bright yellow colour that would reflect their fun personality.

Cancer

These brides are sensitive, emotional and creative. They are always changing like the moon. So, they can like different colours in different tones like sky blue, light pink, lavender, white, etc.

Leo

Leos are confident and stylish. They can choose off-beat colours like regal gold, blue, purple, silver, etc.

Virgo

Virgo brides are perfectionists and organised. They may opt for white, peach, light pink, soft blue.

Libra

Librans are fashionistas, balanced, graceful who always want to stand out in the crowd. Their choice of colour for lehengas would be turquoise, any shade of blue, ivory, etc.

Scorpio

Women of this zodiac sign are intense and passionate. They may opt for brown, gold or purple lehenga.

Sagittarius

Sagis are independent, adventurous, explorer and experimental. So, they would not hesitate to experiment with shocking pink or rusty orange colour for lehenga.

Capricorn

Capri brides are chill, practical, mystical and cheerful. Blue, bottle green, beige, lilac, grey would be their colours.

Aquarius

These brides are wild, unconventional, independent who may opt for the shades of ocean, grey, etc. for the lehengas.

Pisces

Piscean brides are highly romantic and compassionate. They can go for beige, maroon or pink for their wedding attire.

