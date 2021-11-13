Why the first year of marriage is considered toughest for newlyweds

After the initial rush of excitement coming from the engagement, the wedding, and the honeymoon, a couple eventually settles into domestic bliss in the first year of marriage. However, this time is fraught with changes and compromise, as two individuals build a life together. Many believe the first 12 months can make or break a match. So let’s take a look at what makes this year so difficult for the bride and groom as they adapt to their new roles in each other’s families.

A swift decline of love under a burden of expectations

Researchers believe that if the love and understanding between a couple decline greatly in the first 12 months of marriage, it could be a warning sign that the two are headed for splitsville within a decade. On the other hand, couples who have been married for decades recall feeling positive about their relationship and closer to their partner in the first couple of years of being married.

Red flags to look out for in the early days

You may be putting your best foot forward to adapt to your new home and family members. However, some of these red flags can seriously undermine your efforts and cause a rift between you and your partner.

Alcohol addictions or substance abuse

Toxic tendencies such as gaslighting and domestic violence

Being non-confrontational and avoiding conflict

Having nothing in common or an inability to enjoy things together

Not having a healthy sense of respect for each other

Little to no intimacy

A rushed wedding that happened for insufficient reasons

Having a packed schedule and making no time for each other

Being a shopaholic

An inconsiderate spouse

Having problems in the bedroom

Being overly reliant on parents

Demanding too much from the partner

If you’re feeling any bitterness or resentment toward your spouse at this juncture, then it may be time to seek professional help to resolve these feelings. After all, the way you tackle this initial period can speak volumes to the longevity of your marriage.

