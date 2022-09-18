Your guide to planning a regal feast for your wedding

The first thing that comes to us when we hear the words " wedding ceremony " is the pleasant moments that the wedding couple will have. The jai-mala and sangeet will live on forever in our memories. Of course, there is also the proverb that states that cuisine is the component that brings people together. There is no better way to win someone over than with a delicious wedding feast. Another opportunity to add personality and style to your one-of-a-kind celebration is the wedding feast. These pointers will assist you in making all the choices, from menu to flavour of your wedding food.

1. Establish a budget

You would experience a great deal less stress and confusion if you planned out your budget and organised it ahead. It can be very difficult to put together a tasty menu at a reasonable budget at the last minute. Therefore, it is recommended that you make your budget and preparations in advance.

2. Add a touch of nostalgia to appetisers

Why must the menus always be the same? Try your hand at creating something unique, like a surf and turf menu. We advise a Rajasthani feast if you're looking for something genuine. Additionally, soup can be served in shot glasses with air fried cheese on top instead of in a bowl as is customary. Dessert can include a little shortbread that has been sweetened. To serve their favourite desserts, ask the bride and groom what they want.

Similarly, each thing can add a touch of sophistication and a nostalgic feeling to the meals. It would undoubtedly attract your guests' eye and leave a lasting impression.

3. Curate a "Build Your Own" Counter

The possibilities here are endless: burgers, sandwiches, wraps, or tortillas. For the guests, making their own pasta, burger, or even kebab tray can be thrilling and fun.

P.S. Make things as easy as possible for the visitor; otherwise, they won't enjoy doing it.