Is your smile wedding ready? THIS is how you can get pearly whites for your big day

Dr. Karishma Jaradi, Aesthetic Dentist spills beans on how to achieve white and shiny teeth for your D-day!

One often spends days or even months planning for their big day, deciding on the perfect wedding gown, jewellery and finalizing the makeup artist. Every single minute detail from the centerpiece to well-manicured nails are well planned to make the special day a memorable one. One also has to consider the number of times their wedding photographer, family and friends will be asking them to smile on their D-day, it’s only natural to guarantee that those white enamels look their absolute best.

Amidst all the wedding chaos one vital thing that has to make it to your wedding to-do list is your oral condition. A well-planned and timely dental care and smile correction treatment is certainly the most important aspect that sets your entire journey apart. As you get yourself ready for your big day, you should ensure you safeguard the crowning charm of a blushing bride: your glistening white smile.

Browse through the below-mentioned oral treatment every to-be bride and groom must make note of given by Dr. Karishma Jaradi, an Aesthetic Dentist and an Implantologist, is in charge of the maintenance of the strict standards of care and professionalism at Dentzz Dental. She is synonymous with Aesthetic Dentistry in India. After practising dentistry for several years, she has outstanding skills & knowledge. Her practical skills and passion for excellence give her patients the kind of results they expect.

Dr. Karishma Jaradi’s expert columns have been featured exclusively in Bombay Times, Times Wellness, Whats Hot, Times Rougue, Health & Nutrition, Indiwo.com, Midday, Maharashtra Times, Femina, India Today, Time Out.

Using baking soda and lemon

Mix the two of them in a small plate and gently apply the blend to your enamels. This will surely assure whiteness within no time. The baking soda will help to eliminate all stains present in your teeth, while the lemon acid is very beneficial in killing harmful bacteria. You must consider leaving the mix on your enamels for a minute, and then rinse them thoroughly. This is recommended only if the enamels are not already damaged or sensitive. Please consult your dentist first.

Dental Flossing

This might seem harder than brushing but it is certainly far more effective in lending you healthy teeth and restored gums, so ensure you do it post every meal that you consume.

The method of Oil pulling:

This is a very effective method that is used for the prevention of tooth deterioration and tooth decay treatment. You can make use of any organic oil and then swish a tablespoon of it for fifteen to twenty minutes, post this you must pull the oil through your enamel and then spit it. Wash properly with a sufficient amount of water for the best results.

Consider rinsing with Saltwater

The best way to combat the mouth bacteria is by simply washing your pearly whites with saltwater. This works effectively well in lending you a picture-perfect smile and also cuts down your teeth sensitivity to temperature variations

Professional Cleaning

When it comes to looking the best, the number one thing you should do is get a professional dental cleaning done well in advance to your wedding day. Such procedures help wipe off the plaque and tartar from your enamels, thus upholding your oral health. Cleaning is a dental process for the elimination of tartar that may grow on your enamel even with careful brushing and flossing, especially in areas that are difficult to reach in routine tooth brushing.

Teeth Whitening

This is an important procedure which should not be missed. One of the biggest mistakes a bride can make before her big day is professional whitening the day or night before, her wedding. This is usually not suggested, in case of accidental contact with the gum tissue, which can result in gingival irritation. Tooth whitening can be a very functional way of lessening the actual colour of your teeth without eliminating any of the tooth's surface. It is a quick and easy option that only takes one to two hours with immediate and lasting results that ensures you have the desired dazzling and radiant smile for your big day.

Laser Whitening

This is another technologically advanced process to enhance your enamels. Also known as power whitening, during this process, the dental expert puts a rubber dam over your teeth to defend the gums, and a whitening product is tinted onto your teeth. This is followed by projecting light or laser on the teeth to stimulate the chemical. The light speeds up the whitening product’s reaction of and the colour alteration can be attained more rapidly.



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More