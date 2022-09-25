Weekly Health and Finance Horoscope Sept 26th to 2nd October: Here's the insight for Taurus, Virgo and Leo

Here is how your health and financial condition will be in the coming week between 26th to 2nd October, 2022? Scroll down to know what renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has predicted for your zodiac sign. Aries

Health: A cold and cough is inevitable for you but you will manage. Try not taking work stress because that will exhaust you in addition to the flu. Finance: Financially you are good but you may get restless by mid-week and plan on going for some impulsive shopping and spend the money you had saved the entire month.

Taurus Health: Spells of migraine along with a clogging cold will ruin your entire week but your zeal to get better during the Navratri’s or Durga Pujo will help you in recovering faster. Finance: A small mistake at the bank or with a mutual fund company may ruin the beginning of your week with stress of getting it corrected. Your savings will remain intact so do not worry about that. Gemini Health: Try not to step out between Monday and Wednesday as your stars don't seem to be in favour. Besides that, you will be fine as long as you eat healthy food. Finance: You will be spending money on some necessities for your own stress and that will turn out to be in your favour. Impulse shopping in addition to this is predicted. Cancer Health: You will be in a good mood in the beginning of the week but your mood swing may set in by the end. A cold might stop by for a day or two but you will manage. Finance: You may have to dig into your pockets for the 9 days but you will be fine with the new month's salary coming in. Leo Health: There may be some severe health issues if not taken care of on time. Take a second opinion as well. Finance: You may lose money in or due to something and recovering may get difficult until the next month's salary is credited. Your SIPs are best left untouched.

Virgo Health: A slight cold and cough may be there after the Navratri’s begin but you will manage it. Migraines are inevitable and refrain from having medicines you are not so sure about. Finance: You will find money stashed away in a corner of your house or room in the most unexpected way. Libra Health: You are blessed with good health this week and a visit to an old age home or an orphanage will make you feel even better this week. You will perhaps find out the purest remedy to your stress. Finance: Your savings will be your cushion so you need not worry. Luck will be by your side for a while. Scorpio Health: A minor wound may hurt suddenly, reminding you of a moment you thought was gone from your memory. It will be more about emotional pain than physical hurt this week. Finance: You are good when it comes to your money situation but a friend may want to borrow money. Avoid any transaction until Navratri’s are over. Sagittarius Health: All is well this week barring a minor headache in the middle of the week. Your body will demand time for relaxation. Finance: Take care of your money in the house, someone has bad intentions. Avoid a red wallet for the coming days.