Weekly Horoscope February 22-28: Aries, Taurus to Virgo– Your cosmic forecast and message from Angels

Is there anyone who is not interested in getting to know their horoscopes? Well, let us help you find out what this week from February 22 to 28, 2026, has in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Virgo. Celebrity Tarot Card reader and Astrologer Munisha Khatwani is back with her predictions for the above sun signs for the week. Keep scrolling to get to know what the stars have planned for you this week.

ARIES

Those who have their sun sign as Aries, you share it with the legendary Prabhudeva. The first card she drew was ‘Wheel of Fortune’ card, which means this week destiny will be in your favor this week, so you have griha nakshatra in your favor. Your special card is ‘Dreams’, which means the message from Angels for you is that it is time for you to follow your dreams.

TAURUS

All the Taurus, you share your sun sign with Vicky Kaushal. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘Justice’, which means you will be concentrating on your good deeds and focusing on them. The special card drawn by her for Taurus was ‘Share Your Wisdom’, which means that you should not forget to share your wisdom and knowledge with others.

GEMINI

Those who have their sun sign as Gemini, you share it with Harbhajan Singh. The first card she drew was ‘Four of Pentacles’, which means you have to surrender, let go and let the universe decide what's best for you. It is time for universe to take its own action. The special card for you guys was ‘Shielding’, which means you need to be protected and don't forget to tap into your spirituality.

CANCER

Cancerians, you share your sun sign with the very talented Rajkummar Rao. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was the ‘Eight of Cups’, which indicates confusion in decision or something that you need to take a special call about this week and you need a clarity for it. The special card drawn by her for Cancerians is ‘Send Love’, which means if you feel stuck in love, its time for you to send some love out in the universe.

LEO

Those who have their sun sign as Leo, you share it with the legend of Tennis, Roger Federer. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘The Hermit’, which indicates deep thinking, introspection as its time for you to go and look deep withing yourself to know what it is that you want to achieve in your life. The special card drawn by her for Leos was ‘Nature’, which means angels are suggesting that you should spend some alone time in natural surroundings as nature has its own therapy. The more you spend time in nature, it is better for you.

VIRGO

All the Virgos, you share your sun sign with Shubman Gill. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘Nine of Wands’, which means you might become guarded or defensive and you will have to stay alert of your feelings. The special card drawn by her for Virgos was ‘Authority’, which means that it is time for you to take authority and not let anyone overrule you.

