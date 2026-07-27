Weekly Horoscope July 26-August 1, 2026: Libra, Scorpio to Sagittarius, Pisces- Your cosmic forecast and message from angels

Munisha Khatwani, renowned tarot card reader, and spiritual guide is here to guide you. In the new episode, she will be breaking down what the cosmos and the mystic deck have in store for zodiac signs Libra, Scorpio to Sagittarius, Pisces from July 26 to August 1, 2026.

Libra

Libras, the acclaimed tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani pulled out ‘The Fool’ card. This means it’s time for you to take certain risks and benefit from those risks. But, if you take calculative risks, they will be beneficial for you. The special card she pulled out for you tells you to face the challenges.

Scorpio

Next up, we have Scorpions who share the signs with Shah Rukh Khan. The card for you is ‘Ace of Wands’ which means some new positive energy id definitely coming your way and you will be using this energy in a positive light. Moreover, you will have some benefit in your professional life. The special card protecting you this week is ‘Manifest your Goals.’

Sagittarius

We come to Sagittarius. ‘Four of Swords’ is the card for you, indicating that things will move in your favour just be patient. The special card tells you to stop worrying as everything is going to be fine.

Capricorn

It’s time to know what this week holds for Capricorns. For you, the card she pulled out is ‘King of Swords’. This indicates that this week is good for males as far as career, finance or any sort of professional potential is concerned. Moreover, you are going to get benefitted from the women in your life. The special card tells you that struggling phase is about to be complete.

Aquarius

Aquarians, it’s time for your reading. According to Munisha, the card is ‘Five of Cups’ meaning that neither you have to delve into the past or worry about your future, but stay in the present. The special card also tells you that struggling phase is about to be complete.

Pisces

Just like Alia Bhatt, Pisces, the card for you is ‘The Wheel of Fortune’. This means the universe is slowly favouring you. Wait for a little and the stars will favor you even more. The special card tells you to seek apology where you hurt.

Other signs who want to know their readings can watch the video below:

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