Weekly Horoscope March 1-7: Aries, Taurus to Virgo– Your cosmic forecast and message from Angels

We have now entered the last month of the 1st quarter of 2026. Well, let us help you find out what this week from March 1 to March 7, 2026, has in stores for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Virgo. Celebrity Tarot Card reader and Astrologer Munisha Khatwani is back with her predictions for the above sun signs for the week. Keep scrolling to get to know what the stars have planned for you this week.

ARIES

Those who have their sun sign as Aries, you share it with the legendary Prabhudeva. The first card she drew was ‘Two of Pentacles’ card, which means this week as far as your work, career and personal life is concerned, you have to keep a balance in things. Your special card is ‘Guardian Angel’, which means the Angels are with you this week.

TAURUS

All the Taurus, you share your sun sign with Vicky Kaushal. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘Three of Wands’, which means you need to wait and have patience, which will be beneficial for you as good things come to those who remain calm. The special card drawn by her for Taurus was ‘Angel of Friendship’, which means that you should nurture your friendships this week.

GEMINI

Those who have their sun sign as Gemini, you share it with Harbhajan Singh. The first card she drew was ‘Eight of Pentacles’, which means you have to work hard and show the dedication and make an effort. The special card for you guys was ‘Angel of White Light’, which means they are your guardian angels and your spiritual guide that will help you.

CANCER

Cancerians, you share your sun sign with the very talented Rajkummar Rao. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was the ‘Temperance’, which indicates it is very important for you to stay in balance this week for your personal and professional life. The special card drawn by her for Cancerians is ‘Angel of Good News’, which means some kind of good news is definitely coming your way.

LEO

Those who have their sun sign as Leo, you share it with the legend of Tennis, Roger Federer. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘King of Wands’, which indicates that this is a good period especially for men or when it comes to your finances and love life this week is going to be very lucky for you as a man will be very lucky for you. The special card drawn by her for Leos was ‘Angel of Harmony’, which means love connection and harmony everything is indicated this week.

VIRGO

All the Virgos, you share your sun sign with Shubman Gill. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘Page of Swords’, which means communication is key as it is very important for you to communicate and talk about whatever is there in your heart. The special card drawn by her for Virgos was ‘Angel of Strength’, which means that it is time for you to stay strong this week and angels are there to guide you.

