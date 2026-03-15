Weekly Horoscope March 15-21: Aries, Taurus to Virgo– Your cosmic forecast and message from Angels

We have now entered the last month of the 1st quarter of 2026. Well, let us help you find out what this week from March 15 to March 21, 2026, has in stores for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Virgo. Celebrity Tarot Card reader and Astrologer Munisha Khatwani is back with her predictions for the above sun signs for the week. Keep scrolling to get to know what the stars have planned for you this week.

ARIES

Those who have their sun sign as Aries, you share it with the legendary Prabhudeva. The first card she drew was ‘King of Cups’ card, which means for men, this is a good card as you will be very romantic, loving, and caring. For women, the men in your life will pamper you a lot. Your special card is ‘Attraction’, which means there is a lot of attraction between you two or a new person might enter your life and attract you.

TAURUS

All the Taurus, you share your sun sign with Vicky Kaushal. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘The Star’, which indicates that things will move in your favor and you will have to give it some time. The special card drawn by her for Taurus was ‘Past Life Relationship’, which means that someone from your past or past life will show up for a romantic relationship.

GEMINI

Those who have their sun sign as Gemini, you share it with Harbhajan Singh. The first card she drew was ‘The Sun’, which means you will get a lot of success in your personal as well as professional life as there are a lot of good things coming into your life. The special card for you guys is ‘Engagement’, which means your love life is heading to the next level with a lifelong committment.

CANCER

Cancerians, you share your sun sign with the very talented Rajkummar Rao. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘The Fool’, which indicates that certain decisions require actions for further work and make sure you do it properly. The special card drawn by her for Cancerians is ‘Soulmate’, which means your soulmate is already with you.

LEO

Those who have their sun sign as Leo, you share it with the legend of Tennis, Roger Federer. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘Four of Wands’, which indicates that this is a good news for you. The special card drawn by her for Leos was ‘This Could be the One’, which means you have already met the one you seek.

VIRGO

All the Virgos, you share your sun sign with Shubman Gill. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘Four of Swords’, which means it is important to stay patient at the moment for things to fall into place for you. The special card drawn by her for Virgos was ‘Worth Waiting For’, which means that it is worth waiting for your goals and work accordingly towards it.

ALSO READ: Weekly Horoscope March 8-14: Aries, Taurus to Virgo– Your cosmic forecast and message from Angels