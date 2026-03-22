Weekly Horoscope March 22-28: Aries, Taurus to Virgo– Your cosmic forecast and message from Angels

We have now entered the last week of the 1st quarter of 2026. Well, let us help you find out what this week from March 22 to March 28, 2026, has in stores for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Virgo. Celebrity Tarot Card reader and Astrologer Munisha Khatwani is back with her predictions for the above sun signs for the week. Keep scrolling to get to know what the stars have planned for you this week.

ARIES

Those who have their sun sign as Aries, you share it with the legendary Prabhudeva. The first card she drew was ‘Three of Pentacles’, which indicates that you want people to appreciate and value you, but it will happen only when you value yourself more. Your special card is ‘Trust’, which means you need to trust the universe and trust the god to do what is best for you.

TAURUS

All the Taurus, you share your sun sign with Vicky Kaushal. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘Tenof Pentacles’, which indicates that you want family and work time but property time is also vital for you as you may look for one along with your folks. The special card drawn by her for Taurus was ‘Yoga’, which means that you need to practice yoga, meditation, exercise to feel inner peace as angels are encouraging you to do that.

GEMINI

Those who have their sun sign as Gemini, you share it with Harbhajan Singh. The first card she drew was ‘The High Priestess’, which means you will have to be careful with your enemies and make sure you will be trusting your confidantes only when it comes to secrets. The special card for you guys is ‘Creative Expression’, which means you can express your thoughts creatively through writing or councilling.

CANCER

Cancerians, you share your sun sign with the very talented Rajkummar Rao. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘The Magician’, which indicates that you will spill magic through your personality as people will be intrigued and charmed by you. The special card drawn by her for Cancerians is ‘Spiritual Teacher’, which means you will heal people with your communication skills and that will lead to good karma.

LEO

Those who have their sun sign as Leo, you share it with the legend of Tennis, Roger Federer. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘Six of Swords’, which indicates that travel plans will fall into place. The special card drawn by her for Leos is ‘Light and Love’, which means your purpose is to spread love as the universe will surely support you.

VIRGO

All the Virgos, you share your sun sign with Shubman Gill. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘The Chariot’, which means things will move on the work front and career, regarding family you will be working very well as you will be focusing on all your responsibilities. The special card drawn by her for Virgos is ‘Music’, which means that if you associate yourself with anything related to songs and music, it will be beneficial for you.

ALSO READ: Weekly Horoscope March 15-21: Aries, Taurus to Virgo– Your cosmic forecast and message from Angels