Weekly Horoscope March 8-14: Aries, Taurus to Virgo– Your cosmic forecast and message from Angels

We have now entered the last month of the 1st quarter of 2026. Well, let us help you find out what this week from March 8 to March 14, 2026, has in stores for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Virgo. Celebrity Tarot Card reader and Astrologer Munisha Khatwani is back with her predictions for the above sun signs for the week. Keep scrolling to get to know what the stars have planned for you this week.

ARIES

Those who have their sun sign as Aries, you share it with the legendary Prabhudeva. The first card she drew was ‘Three of Wands’ card, which means which means you need to wait and have patience while doing your work, as Mercury Retrograde is on. Your special card is ‘Practice Practice Practice’, which means if you practice, it will help you to achieve perfection.

TAURUS

All the Taurus, you share your sun sign with Vicky Kaushal. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘King of Swords’, which means which indicates that this is a good period especially for men when it comes to your job opportunities and women will be pampered by their men. The special card drawn by her for Taurus was ‘Express Your Individuality’, which means that you should allow your true nature to come up as that will help you shine.

GEMINI

Those who have their sun sign as Gemini, you share it with Harbhajan Singh. The first card she drew was ‘The Devil’, which means you may face delays and obstructions in certain things. You might feel stuck up in situations, but you will move ahead. The special card for you guys was ‘Easy does it’, which means stop trying to control any situation, let the universe take over as that will help things to fall into place.

CANCER

Cancerians, you share your sun sign with the very talented Rajkummar Rao. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was the ‘Seven of Wands’, which indicates that there could problems on the personal and career front, so you will have to wait for things to fall into place. The special card drawn by her for Cancerians is ‘Do Some Research’, which means you need to work more, research about things more if you wish to have them.

LEO

Those who have their sun sign as Leo, you share it with the legend of Tennis, Roger Federer. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘Page of Cups’, which indicates that this is a good period on the love front, money and finances as life this week is going to be very lucky for you. The special card drawn by her for Leos was ‘Goodbye to the old, hello to the new’, which means it is time to let go of old things and let new things come into your life.

VIRGO

All the Virgos, you share your sun sign with Shubman Gill. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘Ace of Pentacles’, which means for women, this is a very good week for your love life, finances, and career. The special card drawn by her for Virgos was ‘Emotional Healing’, which means that it is time for you to let go of anything that is bothering you from the past and for that you need healing so concentrate on it.

