Weekly Tarot (31st January to 6th February): See what the upcoming week has in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini
Each week, a Tarot card for your zodiac sign is drawn, providing you with the guidance and insight you need to maximise your opportunities and avoid any obstacles that may arise. Today, we have celebrity tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani to give you an understanding into what the cards have in store for your sun sign.
Leo
Yes you are thinking of alternate or new avenues regarding your business says your cards . Mercury retrograde may be bothering you a bit mentally but right now you prefer to keep your emotions to yourself . For those who are having trouble expressing what you are really thinking and feeling you need to start speaking up says your cards . For those who are wanting to help your parents or siblings you can do so in the near future. There may be someone who is there supporting you strongly in your life it’s best you appreciate him or her
Lucky colors : blue / white / red.
Lucky numbers : 4 / 5
Lucky day : Thursday
Virgo
Mercury retrograde affects your sun sing quite a bit so you need to make sure your energies are high at the moment and that you are not slipping into any sort of negativity. Your work is going to a bit busy and that will be keeping you quite busy . It’s a good time for you to go into some introspection and some spiritual growth is required for you to remain sane . Your time is precious and make sure you invest it in people that matter
Lucky colors : green / pink
Lucky numbers : 1 / 3 / 6
Lucky day : Friday
Lucky colors : black / blue