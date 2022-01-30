Weekly Tarot (31st January to 6th February): See what the upcoming week has in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini

Scorpio

It’s a tough time for you mentally this week so it is best for you to keep yourself occupied and not think of negative situations as your thoughts have power so what you think you will create says your planet sun . You are trying hard to get success but it is maybe not the right time so patience is key . For those who are single you could enjoy some attention from the opposite gender

Lucky colors : pink / white

Lucky numbers : 1 / 3 / 5

Lucky day : Wednesday

Sagittarius

Attitude of gratitude will be the most important thought process and aspect this week . A good week for women as you have got

The card of queen of swords so for women it will be a good time for you to gain some benefits on the career front . You will be seeking some advice regardless of your confidence in a particular situation.

Lucky colors : yellow / blue

Lucky numbers : 3 / 6

Lucky day : Saturday

Capricorn

The festival time is where you are trying to spend maximum time with your family and friends says your planet Venus. You need to start having more faith in the universe and see what the universe decides for you . The family is going to require your support this week at the moment. Finance will be better if your learn to not let it get the better of you and let your mind rule your Heart

Lucky colors : black / red

Lucky numbers : 2 / 4 / 7

Lucky day : Sunday

Aquarius

If and when something is fated for you it will happen irrespective of the circumstances so it is best to surrender to the universe and see how things pan out. You need to keep a check on your temperament this month and keep your patience as good things come to those who wait. Health is important at the moment and you will be taking care of hour fitness and diet says your Mars planet

Lucky colors : white / red

Lucky numbers : 1 / 3 / 8

Lucky day : Thursday

Pisces

What is planned according to divine timing cannot be altered and it’s best that you land up accepting that . You will be feeling a little upset about certain aspects in your life and it is time for you to make those changes as required . You will also be feeling a little dejected as far as some health matters are concerned your planet Saturn says you needs to give it time and try to heal yourself in other ways which might be useful to you . You are in the mood to be romantic and flirty if your single but looks like it is a virtual connect at the moment

Lucky colors : black / blue