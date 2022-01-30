Weekly Tarot (31st January to 6th February): See what the upcoming week has in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini

by Munisha Khatwani   |  Updated on Jan 30, 2022 01:18 PM IST  |  5.4K
   
Each week, a Tarot card for your zodiac sign is drawn, providing you with the guidance and insight you need to maximise your opportunities and avoid any obstacles that may arise. Today, we have celebrity tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani to give you an understanding into what the cards have in store for your sun sign.

aries zodiac

Aries
 
Mercury retrograde does tend to bother your sun sign quite a bit as it’s your ruling sign so it’s best for you to keep quiet and be patient at the moment . For many you may decide to concentrate more on your health and physical activities says the planet Mars . Right now it is important for you to focus on your blessings rather than your burdens  . Health will be better this week   
 
Lucky colors : blue / white 
 
Lucky numbers : 3 /6 /9 
 
Lucky day : Tuesday 

 

Taurus
 
Time as far as your work is concerned this month you might feel a lack of offers and will be feeling a little upset about this. On the love front you can expect to meet someone special for those single or might even feel friendship developing into love as your Venus is more powerful this month . Health is a bit down then before so just pay a bit of attention  
 
Lucky colors : pink / red 
 
Lucky numbers : 1 / 3 / 7 
 
Lucky day : Sunday 
 
Gemini
 
Right now mercury is retrograde so it is a bit dicey for you to make any strong decisions at the moment . It is advisable for you to think wisely regarding finances and it’s important that you feel good about all these factors . Find a new job or hobby that may work in your favour says your cards so that your time is well spent 
 
Lucky colors : orange / blue 
 
Lucky numbers : 2 / 4/ 9 
 
Lucky day : Monday 
cancer sign
 
Cancer
 
 You need to learn to let go of something that is not working out in your life as you are trying too hard to make something work says your cards . For those who are in love you maybe not able to see a pattern that you have been avoiding for a long time says your planet moon . It’s now time for you to decide what your heart truly desires and now it’s best you don’t ignore the same  
Lucky colors : yellow / white 
 
Lucky numbers : 3 / 7 / 8 
 
Lucky day : Saturday 

Leo

Yes  you are thinking of alternate or new avenues regarding your business says your cards .  Mercury retrograde may be bothering you a bit mentally but right now you prefer to keep your emotions to yourself . For those who are having trouble expressing what you are really thinking and feeling you need to start speaking up says your cards . For those who are wanting to help your parents or siblings you can do so in the near future. There may be someone who is there supporting you strongly in your life it’s best you appreciate him or her                  

Lucky colors : blue / white / red.

Lucky numbers : 4 / 5

Lucky day : Thursday 

Virgo 

Mercury retrograde affects your sun sing quite a bit so you need to make sure your energies are high at the moment and that you are not slipping into any sort of negativity. Your work is going to a bit busy and that will be keeping you quite busy . It’s a good time for you to go into some introspection and some spiritual growth is required for you to remain sane . Your time is precious and make sure you invest it in people that matter 

Lucky colors : green / pink 

Lucky numbers : 1 / 3 / 6

Lucky day : Friday 

Libra  
 
Try to find a balance between your personal life and professional life at the moment so you find your self feeling more content this week. Right now with mars being weak  it will be a tough time for you on the  health front so it’s important that you to take it easy and make some improvements on the health front Especially stomach or back issues . Finances will be better this week    
 
Lucky colors : orange / black 
 
Lucky numbers : 2 / 7 
 
Lucky day : Sunday 

 

Scorpio  
 
It’s a tough time for you mentally this week so it is best for you to keep yourself occupied and not think of negative situations as your thoughts have power so what you think you will create says your planet sun . You are trying hard to get success but it is maybe not the right time so patience is key . For those who are single you could enjoy some attention from the opposite gender   
 
Lucky colors : pink / white 
 
Lucky numbers : 1 / 3 / 5 
 
Lucky day : Wednesday 
Scorpio sign
Sagittarius
 
Attitude of gratitude will be the most important thought process and aspect this week . A good week for women as you have got
The card of queen of swords so for women it will be a good time for you to gain some benefits on the career front . You will be seeking some advice regardless of your confidence in a particular situation. 
 
Lucky colors : yellow / blue 
 
Lucky numbers : 3 / 6 
 
Lucky day : Saturday 
 
Capricorn 
 
The festival time is where you are trying to spend maximum time with your family and friends says your planet Venus. You need to start having more faith in the universe and see what the universe decides for you . The family is going to require your support this week at the moment. Finance will be better if your learn to not let it get the better of you and let your mind rule your Heart   
 
Lucky colors : black / red 
 
Lucky numbers : 2 / 4 / 7 
 
Lucky day : Sunday 
 
Aquarius 
 
If and when something is fated for you it will happen irrespective of the circumstances so it is best to surrender to the universe and see how things pan out. You need to keep a check on your temperament this month and keep your patience as good things come to those who wait.  Health is important at the moment and you will be taking care of hour fitness and diet says your Mars planet 
 
Lucky colors : white / red 
 
Lucky numbers : 1 / 3 / 8 
 
Lucky day : Thursday 
pisces sign
Pisces
 
What is planned according to divine timing cannot be altered and it’s best that you land up accepting that . You will be feeling a little upset about certain aspects in your life and it is time for you to make those changes as required . You will also be feeling a little dejected as far as some health matters are concerned your planet Saturn says you needs to give it time and try to heal yourself in other ways which might be useful to you . You are in the mood to be romantic and flirty if your single but looks like it is a virtual connect at the moment  

Lucky colors : black / blue 

Lucky numbers : 2 / 4 
 
Lucky day : Monday
 
