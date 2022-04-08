7 Wireless earphones from Amazon that promises a tangle-free quality music experience

Music soothes the heart like no other. While parties and clubbing are nothing without high-quality speakers, earphones have become essential for day to day life. For most of us, earphones have become part of our body as we always need them whether calling someone, scrolling the gram or watching videos. While tangled wires of earphones can bother you much, wireless earphones can help you have a fuss-free experience.

Here are 7 wireless earphones:

This curated list features the best quality, branded wireless earphones and earbuds that has been reviewed and rated well by Amazon users.

1. Boult Audio ZCharge Wireless Earphone

In sleek design, stunning grey colour and polished surface, these wireless earphones are equipped with noise cancellation features that filter out disturbing noise and give you a crystal clear calling experience. The light yet sturdy soft-silicone neckband provides supreme comfort for all-day use.

Price: Rs 1499

Buy Now

2. Probuds 21 Wireless Bluetooth Earpod

These comfy and modular earbuds promise you unmatched music and bass experience. It is enabled with Google and Siri controls and has touch and voice controls as well. It takes you into a more immersive environment with its sound isolation and noise cancellation features.

Price: Rs 1599

Buy Now

3. Govo Wireless Earpods

Govo wireless earbuds come with a battery life that lasts up to 5 hours and a LED battery indicator to know your charge. It connects with your phone automatically with a simple tap and the IPX 5 technology makes sure it's sweat and water-resistant.

Price: Rs 1699

Buy Now

4. Skullcandy Jib Plus Wireless Earphones

If you love to own gadgets in offbeat colours, these pastel green earphones will be an excellent pick as it stands out with their eye-catching hue. These sweat-proof wireless earphones have a microphone, call, track, and volume control that functions efficiently without a pause or break.

Price: Rs 1499

Buy Now

5. Bose Sport Earpods

Lifestyle changes like early morning jogs, adding an extra hour to your gym time and so on can be made easy with music. Anything you do with music in the background will be fun and pleasure. These sport earbuds let you customise your fit with the included 3 sizes of StayHear Max tips that won’t hurt your ears and won’t fall out no matter tough your workout is.

Price: Rs 17,990

Buy Now

6. Philips Wireless Earphones

The neckband features a vibration mode that vibrates when you get a call and notify you even if the earbuds are not plugged in your ears. The magnetic ear-tips will ensure they stay in one place and deliver deep bass and clear mid-range frequencies.

Price: Rs 4990

Buy Now

7. JBL Endurance Bluetooth Earphones

These lightweight earphones are designed to endure your high-intensity workouts and sweat. The flexible two-way design allows you to wear the headphones either in-ear or behind-the-ear and its supreme quality ensures crystal clear music, calls and voice recordings.

Price: Rs 2249

Buy Now

Wireless earphones and earpods are the new cool and they are also an excellent gifting option. The above-listed branded earphones and earbuds are much recommended for a waterproof, sweatproof, high-quality music experience.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

