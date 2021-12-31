Live
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Liger first glimpse OUT; Mira and Shahid Kapoor leave Mumbai for NYE
Highlights
December 31, 2021, 10:45 am IST
Shahid and Mira jet off!
Like several other Bollywood celebrities, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput left the city and headed for a new year's vacation. The couple joined the long list of actors who have already left the city for their year-end holiday. The power couple were papped at the airport in the wee hours of Friday ahead of New Year's Eve.
December 31, 2021, 10:11 am IST
Liger's FIRST teaser is here!
Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Liger's first glimpse dropped today. Sharing the teaser, the south actor tweeted, "Glimpse. That's it." Apart from Vijay, we also get to see actor Ronit Roy in a seemingly coach avatar. Check out the first glimpse of Liger below:
Glimpse. That's it. #LigerFirstGlimpse#Ligerhttps://t.co/nJoyeDmZtu
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 31, 2021