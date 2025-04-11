Sushmita Sen’s ex sister-in-law Charu Asopa says moving to Rajasthan was ‘completely planned’; reveals Rajeev Sen is aware of her decision

Sushmita Sen’s ex-sister-in-law, Charu Asopa, recently confirmed that she has moved to her hometown, Bikaner, Rajasthan. She also clarified that it was a ‘planned decision’ and that her ex-husband Rajeev Sen is aware of it. Just a few days back, the actress's video selling clothes online went viral.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Charu Asopa revealed that it has been more than a month since she left Mumbai with her daughter Ziana. She is currently living with her parents in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Her decision to leave Mumbai was influenced by the high cost of living, which she claimed was Rs. 1 lakh- 1.5 lakh, including the rent and everything, stating it was not easy for her. Charu also pointed out that she would not leave her daughter, Ziana, along with a nanny during her shoot in Naigaon (Mumbai).

"It used to get extremely difficult. Moving back home and starting my own thing was completely planned; it wasn't a rushed decision,” she said.

Charu and Rajeev Sen were in the news for their much-talked-about divorce. Upon being asked how her ex-husband reacted to her decision, she revealed, "He can always come to visit his daughter in Bikaner. Before leaving Mumbai, I dropped a text informing him about my plans."

The actress is currently selling clothes online, which also sparked judgments from a section of users. However, the actress remains strong-headed, believing that “when one starts something new, everyone struggles”, and “she is not any different”. The actress also revealed that she is doing everything on her own — taking orders, sending packages, to getting stock.

Asopa stated that she had to struggle when she moved to Mumbai for acting, and it wasn't easy to make a name for herself. She believes in her decision to start the business primarily to focus on her child.

While Charu Asopa wouldn't be taking up any daily soaps, she is open to shooting for digital content, even if it requires travel, considering she can leave Ziana with her grandparents instead of a nanny.

“I plan to buy a house here in Bikaner. In the meantime, Ziana and I are staying with my parents. Tomorrow, I am going back to Mumbai to get all my belongings,” she said on a concluding note.

