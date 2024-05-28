‘What a Clown’: AEW Fans Mock Tony Khan as He Makes Embarrassing Exit at Double or Nothing

Tony Khan is often perceived as humorous by fans despite his affluence. Recently, the AEW president found himself embroiled in a major storyline alongside The Young Bucks. It was a match against Team AEW at the company's fifth-anniversary event, Double or Nothing.

In the Anarchy in the Arena match, The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada faced off against Bryan Danielson, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, and Darby Allin. During the action, Khan was notably seen looking afraid in an unseen video. Fans on Twitter had a whale of a time reacting to the viral video.

Fans react to Tony Khan’s awkward video at AEW Double or Nothing

The main event of Double or Nothing reached new heights of chaos. In one of the highlights of the action, Allin nearly dunked Perry into an ice bucket. In retaliation, Perry attempted to run Allin over. As the match continued, Perry got his hands on Khan and brought him out.

As Khan was dragged to the ramp, Allin found an opening to set Perry ablaze with a flamethrower. This allowed Tony Khan to get out of dodge post-haste. However, Khan's comical getaway soon became a subject of amusement on the internet.

Tony Khan hilariously rolled down the ramp until he got back on his feet and escaped the scene. Khan’s clumsy roll-down, without question, provided a humorous contrast to the increasing intensity of the match.

Nonetheless, Tony made his way backstage safely. In the end, The Elite emerged victorious over team AEW. Although the match was nothing short of anarchy, some fans felt it left a lot to be desired.

Here are some hilarious reactions from the fans after the video went viral:

“Bro thinks he's Vince but sells like Linda,” wrote one user.

Another one took a dig at Tony, “This man is such a meme every time he’s on camera”

One fan mocked saying, “Ladies and gentlemen this is the owner of Aew what a clown”

“The joke writes himself,” another user commented.

One user wrote, “I can't take this man serious”

Tony Khan during the Anarchy in the Arena match tonight.



🎥: @bananabelle87



pic.twitter.com/0v4BMvrHnh — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 27, 2024

Bro thinks he's Vince but sells like Linda. — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) May 27, 2024

This man is such a meme every time he’s on camera 😭 — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) May 27, 2024

Ladies and gentlemen this is the owner of Aew what a clown 🤡 — STRAIGHT EDGE ❌ (@ZAYNALI55) May 27, 2024

He’s the funniest person ever without trying 😭😭 Advertisement May 27, 2024

I can't take this man serious — 𝔍𝔢𝔫𝔫𝔦𝔢'𝔰 𝔇𝔯𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔠𝔞𝔱𝔠𝔥𝔢𝔯 ✨ (@DreamCJen) May 27, 2024

Tony Khan is interested in an idea that sets AEW apart from WWE and other promotions

Tony Khan aims to create a unique experience for AEW viewers. That said, the 41-year-old billionaire is now looking to introduce mixed tag titles in AEW. During the AEW Double or Nothing press conference, Khan mentioned his interest in introducing mixed tag team championships, believing this move would distinguish AEW from its competitors.

Read More: John Cena Made Nikki Bella Follow These 15 Bizarre Rules At His Home; Check Out

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that the concept is not novel, as the AAA promotion has a mixed tag team championship, which was notably held by Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. Anyway, it will be interesting to see mixed-gender matches in AEW.