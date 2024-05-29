When Vince McMahon’s Ambition for WWE Nearly Sparked Assassination Plots Against Him

Love him or loathe him, it's undeniable that Vince McMahon stands as the architect of WWE's dominance in the wrestling world today. The former CEO was as ambitious as they came during his rule in the company. However, in his quest to achieve greatness for WWE, McMahon stepped on many toes.

He even went as far as attempting to extinguish other wrestling promotions out of existence. His notoriety once put him in the crosshairs of other wrestling promoters who were forced to devise a plan to do him in.

Other wrestling promoters apparently wanted to wipe out Vince McMahon from existence

McMahon's rise to power began with the acquisition of WWWF from his ailing father, propelling him on a mission to revolutionize professional wrestling. The former WWE patriarch then decided to sever ties with the wrestling governing body, NWA, in 1983 and establish WWF as an independent territory. But what really irked other promoters was McMahon's aggressive expansion tactics, which included signing wrestlers from rival promotions and acquiring their TV time slots.

On an episode of the Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recalled overhearing other promoters discussing how to put an end to Vince McMahon for good. At the time, JR worked with Bill Watts as a referee and a ring announcer. Ross was usually included in meetings where Vince McMahon's growing influence was discussed.

In one such meeting, Ross overheard promoters devising a plan to hire a hitman for a mere $800 to eliminate McMahon. The former WWE announcer discreetly listened from the restroom stall and even pulled his feet up in apprehension.

Fortunately, McMahon did not suffer the fate of assassination. In fact, he continued his relentless pursuit of making wrestling great. Despite facing several obstacles and enemies, McMahon remained tenacious, taking WWE to new heights in the years that followed. Only Vince McMahon knows the calls he had to make and the subsequent repercussions he encountered.

At present, McMahon has parted ways with WWE, following a string of legal battles against him. Despite the scandals and controversies, McMahon will be remembered in history as one of the most powerful businessmen. Interestingly, Stephanie McMahon once disclosed that Vinnie Mac was once threatened by a gangster.

Stephanie McMahon’s account of Vince McMahon’s encounter with a gangster

In an interview with Fortune Magazine, the Billion Dollar Princess recounted an incident where Vince McMahon faced off with a notorious gangster in a hotel room. According to Stephanie McMahon, the gangster had a formidable presence with an imposing size.

She also added that he had a scary-looking face that would make people skittish around him. However, despite the confrontation, Vince McMahon remained focused on his pursuit of greatness.

Ultimately, McMahon led the company until he reached the age of 77, fearlessly tackling every obstacle in his path. It's safe to say that WWE owes its existence entirely to Vince McMahon.