3 Signs Liv Morgan Might Be Replacing Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day

The King and Queen of the Ring premium live event saw Liv Morgan finally capturing the Women’s World Championship. Although Becky Lynch didn’t pull her punches, the distraction from Dominik Mysterio allowed Liv Morgan to claim the title.

While it seemed as if Dominik was out there to help Becky Lynch retain her championship, his actions ultimately played into Morgan’s hands, raising suspicions of an alliance. This development suggests that Morgan could potentially be poised to replace Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day.

3 Signs Suggesting Liv Morgan Might Take Over Rhea Ripley's Role in The Judgment Day

1. Liv Morgan’s constant TV appearances with Dominik Mysterio

Dirty Dom seemed visibly upset after Rhea Ripley was taken out by Liv Morgan during their backstage scuffle. While "Mami" was written off TV, Mysterio had several backstage encounters with Morgan. Furthermore, the duo even interacted before Liv Morgan's match against Becky Lynch, though Mysterio claimed he was going to make sure Morgan lost the match.

The WWE Universe can sense the chemistry between Dom and Morgan, even though they haven't publicly confirmed their relationship. This could be a strong indication of a covert relationship between Morgan and Mysterio.

2. Her Recent Clandestine Meeting with Finn Balor

During a recent edition of Raw, Liv Morgan was spotted exiting the same car as Finn Balor. The duo's secret meeting left fans wondering if Morgan is pitching her way into the faction. This would, without question, irk Rhea Ripley. At this point, the details of their meeting have not been unearthed.

However, it’s the specifics of their encounter remain undisclosed. Nevertheless, Rhea Ripley wouldn't be pleased with Balor if she discovered them together in their absence. Morgan’s chat with Balor could portend a secret working plan to position Liv Morgan within The Judgment Day.

3. Dominik Mysterio's Unintentional Help to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring May Have Been By Design

Despite initially threatening Liv Morgan before her match, Dominik Mysterio's unexpected involvement ultimately worked in her favor, leading to her winning the world championship. While Mysterio appeared to be failing in his plan, it could have been a deliberate ruse, with the ultimate goal being to crown Liv Morgan as the World Champion.

However, nothing can be said for sure as Dom slid the chair towards Becky Lynch while distracting the referee, intending to help Lynch use the chair against Liv Morgan. Only time will reveal the true intentions behind Dom's actions. These signs strongly suggest that Liv Morgan may have insider connections with the members of the Judgment Day, spelling trouble for Rhea Ripley.

Could Dominik Mysterio once again assist Liv Morgan in retaining her Championship on RAW?

The post-King and Queen of the Ring episode of RAW will feature a rematch between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, with Dominik Mysterio's involvement expected in some capacity.

If Mysterio helps Becky Lynch regain the championship, it will quell any speculation about Liv attempting to usurp Rhea Ripley in the Judgment Day. However, if Mysterio supports Morgan, it will confirm the rumor of Liv aligning with the faction. We will have to wait and see how this story develops.