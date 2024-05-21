Cody Rhodes Went Off Script for Himself After Historic Royal Rumble 2024 Win: Details Inside

The Rock’s groundbreaking return to WWE was expected to finally fulfill the dream match between him and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, fans quickly turned on The Rock after he called out Reigns, as this move took away Cody Rhodes’ chance at redemption.

Although Cody Rhodes was preparing to finish his story after his defeat at WrestleMania 39, he hit a major brick wall in the form of the returning Brahma Bull. Nevertheless, this didn’t stop him from calling dibs on the then-WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, as he seemingly went off-script following his Royal Rumble victory.

Cody Rhodes Wasn’t Supposed to Point at Roman Reigns After Royal Rumble Win

It’s no secret that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was the reported working plan for WrestleMania 40. While this move was intended to generate positive momentum after WWE’s deal with TKO, it meant that Cody Rhodes would win the Rumble to challenge Seth Rollins, not Roman Reigns.

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, The American Nightmare revealed that he learned about The Rock vs. Roman Reigns WrestleMania match on the day of the Royal Rumble.

Rhodes told the outlet, “One thing that might be revealed in the documentary and might put things in a different perspective for people is I find out about the possibility of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns the day of the Royal Rumble.”

He added, “I had to leave that room head up and make sure no one knew what could possibly happen, and probably one of the more difficult days I’ve ever had in the wrestling business. But also, how could you complain when you’re winning the Royal Rumble? When you’re pointing at the sign [and] over 20,000 people in Tampa. It was such a high, such a low.”

Even though The Rock’s presence turned out to be a fly in the ointment for Cody Rhodes in the run-up for WrestleMania, the latter didn’t hold back from pointing at Roman Reigns amid his Royal Rumble win celebration.

Furthermore, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was then seemingly scrapped despite initial backing from Cody Rhodes. To be fair, Rhodes rightfully exercised his right to challenge Reigns after clinching his second Royal Rumble victory.

The Rock Is One Up Against Cody Rhodes

Although Cody Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, he did suffer a major loss the night before. As a matter of fact, Rhodes was pinned in the middle of the ring by The Great One. He was also reminded of that during his last face-off with The Rock on Raw after WrestleMania. At this point, it is unknown when the People’s Champ intends to return.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is gearing up for his upcoming match against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring this month in Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen when Rhodes and The Rock cross paths again.