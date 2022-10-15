Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane, aka Hagrid, passes away

As reported by Deadline, the actor had been in ill health for the past two years. He is survived by two of his children.

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who has acted in popular films like the Harry Potter series, James Bond and Cracker to name a few, passed away on Friday evening (as per Indian Standard Time). He was 72 years of age. Soon after learning about this news, tributes poured for the actor from celebrities across the globe. Read the details here.

The real-life name of Coltrane was Anthony Robert McMillan. He was born on March 30, 1950, in Rutherglen, Scotland. If reports are to be believed, he took the stage name Coltrane in his early 20s in remembrance of jazz saxophonist John Coltrane.

At a very young age, he realized his passion for acting and soon worked on polishing his skills. Some of his best works can be seen in films like James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

He rose to fame after he featured in the Harry Potter series as Rubeus Hagrid. In the series, he played the role of a half-giant/half-wizard, and his heartwarming performances and onscreen relationship with Harry Potter, as essayed by actor Daniel Radcliffe, are cherished by people across generations to date.

We pay our heartfelt tributes to the legendary actor.

