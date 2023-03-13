Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone looks dazzling in classic black gown at red carpet

At the 2023 Oscars, Deepika Padukone is the only Indian celebrity to be the presenter of the award at the ceremony. Some of the other presenters for 2023 Oscars ceremony includes Riz Ahmed, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monae, Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Connelly, Michael B Jordan, Zoe Saldana, and Samuel L Jackson.

ABC will broadcast Oscars 2023 on 12 March at 8 p.m. EST. You can also stream this year’s ceremony on fubuTV and Hulu+ Live TV.

Deepika Padukone at 2023 Oscars

Deepika Padukone looked stunning and grabbed everyone’s attention as she graced the red carpet of the 95th Academy Awards.

Deepika Padukone walked the 2023 Oscars red carpet in the classic black outfit by Louis Vuitton. She was wearing black ball gown which accentuated her figure with flare at the end and accessorized the outfit with Cartier necklace. She paired her outfit with the black velvet gloves and styled her hair in a neat bun. Padukone also showed off what seems to be like a new tattoo at the back of her ear.

Padukone was hushed about her Oscars look but it is fair to say that the actress looked amazing as ever in her black gown dress. Fans were ecstatic with her 2023 Oscars red carpet look and quickly took on social media to support the actress. One user wrote that she loved the look and that Deepika Padukone definitely served at this year’s red carpet.

This is just one of the many feathers in Padukone’s cap as earlier she has walked several red carpets and events. She unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy, attended Paris Fashion Week, was a Cannes veteran, attended as jury of the Film Festival, and more.

