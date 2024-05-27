Major Update on Brock Lensar’s Future in WWE Amidst Prolonged Absence; FIND OUT

Wrestling fans eagerly await the return of Brock Lesnar. However, The Beast Incarnate has been away from WWE since SummerSlam 2023. The former World Champion’s career came to an abrupt halt after he conceded defeat to Cody Rhodes.

Although he was rumored to make his appearance at Royal Rumble 2024, it never saw the light of day. As the WWE Universe continues to wait for his return, a concerning update about Lesnar’s return has come to light.

Fans may have to wait longer for Brock Lesnar’s comeback

Brock Lesnar's connection with WWE has been turbulent lately, especially after his alleged involvement in a legal matter associated with Vince McMahon. As a result, WWE removed him from the WWE 2K24 video game roster and nixed future creative projects involving him.

While this revelation came as a surprise to fans, they remain hopeful to see The Beast Incarnate make his much-talked-about return. However, a new report from Ringside News suggests that Lesnar won’t be making his return anytime soon.

The report read: “Despite #WWE lifting the ban on mentioning Brock Lesnar's name in their programming, sources indicated to @RingsideNews_ that there's no indication of his return to the company anytime soon.”

However, the silver lining is that WWE has lifted the ban on mentioning the former Champion’s name in its programming. This leaves the door open for his return in the future.

Given Lesnar's undeniable status as one of WWE's most formidable wrestlers, simply erasing his legacy wouldn't suffice for WWE to make fans forget about him. Nonetheless, we will have to wait and see when Brock Lesnar finally makes his groundbreaking return to WWE.

Brock Lesnar made a massive endorsement of Cody Rhodes to cap off their rivalry

Brock Lesnar ignited his rivalry with Cody Rhodes the night after WrestleMania 39. Rhodes was viciously attacked by Lesnar, leading to their rivalry. The duo’s third face-off came at SummerSlam 2023. Despite putting Cody Rhodes through punishment in a grueling 17-minute Rubber match, Brock Lesnar came up short.

After Rhodes secured the win, Lesnar gave him his flowers by raising his hand in an unscripted moment. This gesture served as Lesnar's acknowledgment of Rhodes and the mutual respect between the two competitors, transcending the animosity of their rivalry.

Nevertheless, with The Rock making a comeback and Cody Rhodes claiming the championship, Lesnar's potential return will be intriguing, considering the massive developments during his absence.