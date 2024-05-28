Three WWE Wrestlers Who Deserved a Push Like Cody Rhodes Before They Left the Company

There’s no denying that Cody Rhodes is one of the top babyfaces in WWE today. However, The American Nightmare’s rise to success in WWE didn’t come easy. As a matter of fact, Rhodes had to leave the company with a chip on his shoulder to prove his worth. In 2016, an aggrieved Cody Rhodes left WWE to broaden his horizons in the Indies.

After years of hard work and persistence, the two-time Royal Rumble winner finally established himself as a household name in the wrestling industry. Today, Rhodes is enjoying his reign as the WWE Undisputed Champion. While WWE had to let go of Cody Rhodes to recognize his talent, Rhodes proved his main event stature after making his groundbreaking return in 2022.

In the same vein, WWE lost a couple more talents who deserved a massive push on the roster. Let’s explore these former WWE stars who deserved to get their flowers before they left the wrestling juggernaut, WWE.

3 Former WWE Stars Who Should Have Been Given a Push Like Cody Rhodes

Say what you will about Samoa Joe, but nobody can impugn his imposing presence and wrestling prowess in the industry. The Samoan Submission Machine was known for his epic feud with AJ Styles and Kurt Angle during his stint in TNA. Even WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has admitted on multiple occasions that Samoa Joe is one of the greatest talents he’s shared the ring with. That said, Joe is rightly one of those stars who could be a main-event talent in WWE.

He joined WWE in 2015 and was called up to the main roster in 2017. Despite his illustrious wrestling career, Joe never held the World Championship on the main roster. During his run in WWE, the 45-year-old star rubbed elbows with major stars such as Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and then some. Unfortunately, though, Joe was released in 2021 due to budget cuts. Although he was called back the same year for a backstage role, he was not allowed to run the ropes again. Joe was then released again before he joined AEW. WWE may have lost out on a major talent as Joe is dominating Tony Khan’s AEW.

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, is infamous for his gritty and hard-hitting in-ring style. The fact that he was one of the “Shield” members is enough to prove that he was an asset to WWE. Although Ambrose won the WWE Championship once during his run with WWE, the company failed to push the former World Champion further.

In 2018, Ambrose parted ways with WWE due to a reported creative disagreement with Vince McMahon. The former AEW World Champion also revealed in an interview that McMahon admitted having taken him for granted. That just goes to show the grave mistake WWE made by not retaining “The Lunatic Fringe”. At present, Jon Moxley is one of the top talents in AEW alongside Samoa Joe.

Advertisement

Dolph Ziggler is undeniably one of the most respected talents in the wrestling industry today. His recent release from WWE sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. WWE legends such as John Cena and many others showed respect by reacting to his firing in September 2023. Even though the former two-time World Heavyweight Champion had a successful run in the Stamford-based company, he largely operated within the mid-card of the company’s roster.

It’s safe to say that Dolph’s push, similar to Cody Rhodes’, would have been well-received by the WWE Universe as he once received one of the loudest pops from the crowd after claiming the World Heavyweight Championship. Ziggler is currently one of the top stars in TNA. It will be interesting to see “The Show Off” make his return in the future. Until then, Ziggler is enjoying his continued success in TNA.

Read More: The Rock Once Had a Disastrous Experience Buying His First Low Priced Car

Advertisement

All in all, the exits of Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley, and Dolph Ziggler from WWE serve as reminders of potential missed opportunities. Regardless of their return, their wrestling legacies endure, fueling hope among fans for their possible comeback.