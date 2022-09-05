Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Manish Paul were spotted on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa set

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Sep 05, 2022 02:00 PM IST  |  492

Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Manish Paul were spotted on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa set