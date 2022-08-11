Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives in a pink dress for the success party of her film "Janhit Mein Jari”

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Aug 11, 2022 09:57 AM IST  |  1.9K

Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives in a pink dress for the success party of her film "Janhit Mein Jari."