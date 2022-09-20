Happy for scuba diving

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her next release and has recently shared the poster of her upcoming film Code Name: Trianga. The film is releasing on October 14 and will be clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G. Well, the actress has also another slated this year. However, apart from this, she is a very good singer and a good swimmer. Her Instagram feed is filled with such pictures and videos. Some months back she had also shared pictures of her first-time scuba diving. The actress looked extremely happy. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a black-and-white scuba diving outfit, while resting her goggles on her forehead. Today, we will be sharing 10 such pictures that prove her love for water and how much she enjoys it.