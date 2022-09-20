Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her next release and has recently shared the poster of her upcoming film Code Name: Trianga. The film is releasing on October 14 and will be clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G. Well, the actress has also another slated this year. However, apart from this, she is a very good singer and a good swimmer. Her Instagram feed is filled with such pictures and videos. Some months back she had also shared pictures of her first-time scuba diving. The actress looked extremely happy. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a black-and-white scuba diving outfit, while resting her goggles on her forehead. Today, we will be sharing 10 such pictures that prove her love for water and how much she enjoys it.
Parineeti is enjoying the cool breeze in the middle of the sea.
The actress takes her first scuba diving and is looking completely satisfied.
The actress has many times mentioned in her post that she loves swimming and scuba diving.
Parineeti shared the picture on Instagram mentioning her expression while in the middle of the sea.
In the picture, Parineeti is looking all ready to check the world inside water.
Parineeti is relaxing while swimming in the pool.
Parineeti is seen sitting on the beach side and enjoying the view of the sea. The actress is wearing black colour bikini.
A few months ago Parineeti along with her family went to Maldives. She shared a lot of pictures from the trip but her swimming pictures garnered more attention.
The actress shows her fans what the inside world looks like.
