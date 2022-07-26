Hansan: Rising Dragon’s VIP screening: 2PM’s Taecyeon, Park Bo Gum, EXO’s Suho & more stun at event

Published on Jul 26, 2022 09:13 PM IST   |  4.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 8
    2PM's Taecyeon & Park Bo Gum

    2PM's Taecyeon & Park Bo Gum

    The prequel to the 2014 hit ‘The Admiral: Roaring Currents’, the 2022 film ‘Hansan: Rising Dragon’ is scheduled to be released on July 27. Part of a war action trilogy, the movies follow the battles led by naval commander Yi Sun Sin. While the previous movie in the trilogy depicted the Battle of Myeongnyang, the upcoming film depicts the Battle of Hansan, which took place five years prior to the events of ‘The Admiral: Roaring Currents’. Helmed by Director Kim Han Min, the movie stars Park Hae Il as Yi Sun Sin, joined by Byun Yo Han, Ahn Seong Gi, Son Hyun Joo, Kim Sung Kyu, Kim Sung Kyun, Ok Taecyeon, Gong Myung and more. On July 26, the VIP screening for the movie was held, which saw Park Bo Gum, EXO’s Suho, TWICE’s Jihyo and Jeongyeon, Bae Hyun Sung and more in attendance. Check out some of the photos, in this gallery.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 2 / 8
    The team of 'Hansan: Rising Dragon'

    The team of 'Hansan: Rising Dragon'

    From Left to Right: Director Kim Han Min, actors Park Hae Il, Byun Yo Han, Kim Sung Kyu, Kim Sung Kyun, and Ok Taecyeon.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 3 / 8
    Park Bo Gum

    Park Bo Gum

    Actor Park Bo Gum waves in greeting.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 4 / 8
    EXO's Suho

    EXO's Suho

    EXO's leader Suho was also in attendance!

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 8
    2PM's Chansung

    2PM's Chansung

    Chansung was also present, supporting his fellow 2PM member Taecyeon, who is a part of the cast.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    TWICE's Jeongyeon and Jihyo

    TWICE's Jeongyeon and Jihyo

    TWICE's Jeongyeon and Jihyo also showed up in support!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 7 / 8
    Bae Hyun Sung

    Bae Hyun Sung

    'Our Blues' and 'Hospital Playlist' star Bae Hyun Sung strikes a pose at the event.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 8 / 8
    Oh Yeong Su

    Oh Yeong Su

    'Squid Game' star Oh Yeong Su was all smiles at the screening!

    Photo Credit : News1