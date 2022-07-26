Hansan: Rising Dragon’s VIP screening: 2PM’s Taecyeon, Park Bo Gum, EXO’s Suho & more stun at event

1 / 8

2PM's Taecyeon & Park Bo Gum

The prequel to the 2014 hit ‘The Admiral: Roaring Currents’, the 2022 film ‘Hansan: Rising Dragon’ is scheduled to be released on July 27. Part of a war action trilogy, the movies follow the battles led by naval commander Yi Sun Sin. While the previous movie in the trilogy depicted the Battle of Myeongnyang, the upcoming film depicts the Battle of Hansan, which took place five years prior to the events of ‘The Admiral: Roaring Currents’. Helmed by Director Kim Han Min, the movie stars Park Hae Il as Yi Sun Sin, joined by Byun Yo Han, Ahn Seong Gi, Son Hyun Joo, Kim Sung Kyu, Kim Sung Kyun, Ok Taecyeon, Gong Myung and more. On July 26, the VIP screening for the movie was held, which saw Park Bo Gum, EXO’s Suho, TWICE’s Jihyo and Jeongyeon, Bae Hyun Sung and more in attendance. Check out some of the photos, in this gallery.

Photo Credit : News1