PHOTOS: Looking back at 2PM’s journey from rookies to legends

Kpop Legends

2PM, one of the biggest groups in the history of Korean pop music celebrates their 13th anniversary today on September 4, 2021. The iconic group debuted in 2008 under JYP Entertainment with seven members- Jaebeom, Jun. K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung. However, Jaebeom (Jay Park) left the group due to certain controversies. With incredibly talented members and a super dedicated team, 2PM has released many record-breaking evergreen songs including ‘Hands Up’, ‘Go Crazy’, ‘My House’ and more. The boy group recently had a comeback after almost five years with the album ‘MUST’ which did an incredible job, proving that the group still stands strong amongst their fellows in the industry. The members of the boy group have also done incredibly individually as well, by producing high-end music and reaching heights with their acting careers. In celebration of their thirteenth anniversary, 2PM had organised an online fan meeting ‘Dear. HOTTEST’, named after the never-ending support the boys continue to receive from fans even to date. To celebrate the phenomenon’s anniversary, here are some photos to look back at 2PM’s incredible journey so far.

Photo Credit : JYP Entertainment