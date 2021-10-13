5 actresses who played Maa Durga on screen

Pooja Sharma is one of the most beautiful and talented TV actresses. After a powerful performance as Draupadi, she left everyone awestruck in the popular Colors TV show Mahakali, where she played goddess Durga onscreen and just nailed the performance.
Photo Credit : Pooja Sharma instagram
Mouni Roy played Sati in poplar daily soap Devo Ke Dev Mahadev. She was paired opposite Mohit Raina and her performance was loved all. She took an avatar of Maa Durga for killing Mahishasur.
Photo Credit : Mouni roy instragram
The Bengali actress, Puja Banerjee replaced Sonarika Bhadoria as Goddess Parvati in the popular show Mahadev in the year 2013. During the show, she portrayed various feminine power such as Parvati, Adi Shakti and Maa Durga.
Photo Credit : Puja banerjee instagram
Daljeet Kaur played Maa Durga in the popular show Maa Shakti. While she was playing the part, she said the show was beautifully written. She further added she learnt a lot while essaying Maa Durga’s character.
National Award-winning TV actress Indrani Haldar beautifully essayed the character of Maa Durga in Doordarshan’s Mahalaya special show. The Bengali beauty was praised for her damdaar performance. She made the character of Maa Durga iconic.
Photo Credit : Instagram