5 adorable moments of mommy Sanjeeda Sheikh with daughter Ayra

Sanjeeda Sheikh is among the most popular actresses in the television industry. She is highly admired for her fashionable looks and acting chops. The actress was married to actor Aamir Ali for 9 years and the couple got divorced some time back. They have a beautiful daughter whom they have named Ayra, and Sanjeeda often shares adorable pictures with her. In this picture, she is kissing her baby girl.
Photo Credit : Sanjeeda Sheikh instagram
In the picture, she is seen holding her little one and teaching her alphabet. The video was liked by lots of people and went viral on social media.
In the picture, she is playing with her daughter and her dog at the beach. Ayra is looking adorable in the swimsuit.
In the picture, Ayra is seen sitting on a swing and making her mumma fall asleep by patting her head.
Here, the actress is seen having fun with her daughter as she makes Ayra laugh with her expressions.